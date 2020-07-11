Julian Edelman speaks with DeSean Jackson following antisemitic posts

Julian Edelman, the Jewish wide receiver for the New England Patriots, has spoken with fellow NFLer DeSean Jackson following antisemitic social media posts by the Philadelphia Eagles player.

“DeSean and I spoke for awhile last night,” Edelman tweeted Friday. “We’re making plans to use our experiences to educate one another and grow together. Stay tuned.”



✊✊✊✊✊ DeSean and I spoke for awhile last night. We're making plans to use our experiences to educate one another and grow together. Stay tuned.✊✊✊✊✊ @DeSeanJackson10 July 10, 2020

Meanwhile, according to reports, Jackson met with an antisemitism educational group on Thursday and was set to meet with 94-year-old Holocaust survivor on Friday.

Jackson had posted quotes attributed to Adolf Hitler on Instagram, including one accusing “white Jews” of having a “plan for world domination.” He also posted admiringly about the Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has compared Jews to termites and otherwise disparaged Jews. The Eagles wide receiver later removed and apologized for the posts.

On Thursday, Edelman had invited Jackson to tour the US Holocaust Memorial and Museum with him and in turn tour the National Museum of African American History and Culture, both in Washington, D.C.

“I know he said some ugly things, but I do see an opportunity to have a conversation,” Edelman said in an Instagram video. “I am proud of my Jewish heritage. But for me it’s not just about religion. It’s about community and culture as well.”