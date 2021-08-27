'Kindness: A Legacy of the Holocaust,' a new verbatim play

Based on the testimony of 91-year-old Hungarian-British Holocaust survivor Susan Pollack MBE, Salamander Street Publishing announces a groundbreaking verbatim Holocaust play, Kindness: A Legacy of the Holocaust.
It is adapted by Cate Hollis, Artistic Director of Voices of the Holocaust (Holocaust theatre and education through drama) and Mark Wheeller (the most performed UK living playwright and GCSE Drama staple).
Pollack lost over fifty relatives in the Holocaust. She was born in 1930 in Felsőgöd, Hungary, and in 1944 was sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau. She regularly shares her testimony in schools across the UK. At the age of 91, she has decided to retire and trusts that 'Kindness' will be her legacy.
Salamander Street is an independent publishing company based in Edinburgh, Scotland, founded in 2019 by George Spender.
'Kindness' will be published in paperback and eBook on September 9 2021, on Pollack's 91st birthday.