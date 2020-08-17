The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
London U's School of Oriental and African Studies cancels Hebrew program

The program teaches various different subjects regarding Israel, including the Hebrew language itself to English students

By OMRI RON  
AUGUST 17, 2020 20:28
UNIVERSITY COLLEGE of London was home to a violent student protest in 2016 against an event featuring Israeli activist Hen Mazzig
(photo credit: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS)
London University's School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) has decided to cancel its Hebrew program, arguing that its Israeli partner, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HUJ) is on "occupied territory," according to a statement from the Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC).
The 'Annual Hebrew Program' covers various subjects regarding Israel, including the Hebrew language, with modules including "Introduction to Israeli culture," "History of Zionism," and "Literatures of the Near and Middle East."
The Simon Wiesenthal Center Director for International Relations, Dr. Shimon Samuels, slammed SOAS's Academic Board for the termination of the program in a letter to United Kingdom Secretary of State for Education, Rt. Hon. Gavin Williamson.
“Even the European Union has recognized that, from Israel’s 1948 Independence until the 1967 Six Days War, the HUJ original campus was always part of Israel, within the 1967 lines,” Samuels wrote.
 
Sources at SOAS claimed that the cancellation came about due to pressure from extreme left pro-Palestinian activists, according to the Wiesenthal Center statement.
Two Professors of the SOAS Jewish Studies department, allegedly, suggested that the Hebrew University of Jerusalem be replaced by either Bir Zeit or Al Quds Universities, situated in the Palestinian territories, where Hebrew is taught as a foreign language. "Not a joke!”, the SWC stated, adding,"To study Hebrew in the Palestinian territories is akin to learning Turkish in Kurdistan, or Amharic in Eritrea."
“We have brought this atmosphere of hate to the attention of the UK Secretary of State for Education, to seek possible measures to redeem a top London University... Hate is not freedom of expression!” Samuels said.



