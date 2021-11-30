The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Menorah in Ukraine desecrated on first night of Hanukkah

The incident, captured by local security cameras, showed five young individuals approaching the menorah before knocking it off its hinges.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 30, 2021 04:19
A Ukrainian national flag flies in front of the government building in central Kiev, Ukraine. (photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO/FILE PHOTO)
A Ukrainian national flag flies in front of the government building in central Kiev, Ukraine.
(photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO/FILE PHOTO)
A Hanukkah menorah illuminated on the main square of the Ukrainian city of Dnipro was knocked down in an apparent antisemitic attack on Monday morning, just after the first candle-lighting commemorated the initial night of the Hanukkah holiday, international media reports.
The incident, captured by local security cameras, showed five young individuals approaching the menorah before knocking it off its hinges. 
"This is not an ordinary case for Dnipro, it just reminds us that we are still in exile,” Rabbi Shmuel Kamenetsky, the chief rabbi of Dnipro, told Ynet.
Dnipro, a central Ukrainian city of nearly 1 million residents, is home to a large and bustling Jewish community. “It is important to mention that the city has dozens of menorahs... and this is the only case that happened,” Kamenetsky said in support of local law enforcement, who are investigating the case. “The city has a large concentration of Jews, thus quite Jewish in nature,” Rabbi Kamenetsky added.
Israel's Netanyahu meets Ukrainian President Zelensky in Jerusalem (credit: ODED BALILTY/POOL VIA REUTERS)Israel's Netanyahu meets Ukrainian President Zelensky in Jerusalem (credit: ODED BALILTY/POOL VIA REUTERS)
“I hope they get caught, that we know who did this,” Kamenetsky declared.
Ukraine's parliament passed a law defining the concept of antisemitism earlier this year. The new definition, which defines antisemitism simply as hatred of Jews and bans it, further established punishment for transgressions.
There are an estimated 140,000-200,000 Jews living in Ukraine, per the Institute for Jewish Policy Research (JPR). Ukraine’s current President Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish himself, the first Jewish president since Ukraine’s independence in 1991. Modern-day Ukraine’s pre-war Jewish population of about 1.5 million was virtually wiped in the Nazi Holocaust.
The American Embassy in Ukraine tweeted on Monday that it was “shocked and saddened” by the incident in Dnipro, and called on law enforcement to prosecute the perpetrators.


Tags Hanukkah ukraine hanukka jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Government ignoring gatekeepers is shades of Netanyahu - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is there a danger to democracy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Vivian Bercovici

Omicron: Israel's COVID-19 cabinet has misplaced priorities - opinion

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI

Black Friday has come to Israel — Can Israelis manage?

 By HERB KEINON
Eric Mandel

New faces are needed to represent Israel’s image - opinion

 By ERIC R. MANDEL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
5

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by