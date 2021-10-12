Museum of Tolerance a step toward eradicating evil - Mizel

Speaking at the 10th Annual Conference of the Jerusalem Post held at the Museum of Tolerance, Larry Mizel, chairman of the Simon Wiesenthal Center and of the Museum of Tolerance, as well as one of its founders, said that the new museum is a “significant step to eradicating the evils of racism and antisemitism from the world.”

He told attendees that the museum is a result of a pledge he made years ago to use his time and resources to improve the world by promoting tolerance and acceptance.

While the projected date for the opening of the Museum of Tolerance has long passed, the Museum of the Museum of Tolerance is now open to visitors (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Mizel praised those who enabled and assisted in the building of the museum and expressed his wish that it would advance values of tolerance, solidarity, open-mindedness and cooperation.

He suggested that the museum can be “a bridge between peoples of diverse background to seek commonalities rather than differences.”