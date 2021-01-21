Nazi collaborators included in Ukrainian memorial project

A project of the Ukrainian Institute for National Memory which memorializes Ukrainian national figures in a “virtual necropolis” has included several individuals responsible for the murder of thousands of Jews during the Holocaust in the country, as well as controversial Ukrainian nationalists also accused of murdering Jews.
The Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance is a government institution overseen by the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture - run by Yevhen Nyschuk - and is dedicated to the preservation of Ukrainian national memory and history.The new “Virtual necropolis of Ukrainian emigration” project of the institute is devoted to memorializing Ukrainian national figures who emigrated away from the country and are buried outside of Ukraine.The project has created separate web pages for dozens of Ukrainian national figures, and provides exact details of their place of burial, down to specific cemetery plots, as well as biographical information about their lives. The virtual necropolis is designed to identify and record the burial sites of such figures with the aim of preserving their physical graves and assisting Ukrainian associations abroad to care for them and “hold public and religious events in honor of prominent Ukrainians,” according to the Virtual necropolis website. Among those with webpages on the "virtual necropolis" are Smovsky Konstantin Avdiyovych, a deputy commander of the 118th Battalion of the Schutzmanshaft, the collaborationist Ukrainian auxiliary police units established by the Nazis which committed atrocities against Jews and other populations in occupied Ukraine and Belarus during the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union beginning in 1941. The 118th Schutzmanshaft Battalion carried out the Khatyn massacre in Belarus in which 156 villagers were shot and burnt alive in March 1943, and is also thought to have been involved in the earlier Babi Yar massacre outside of Kiev in which 33,000 Jews were murdered in two days in September 1941.
The website notes Avdiyovych's burial place in Minneapolis, Minnesota in the US, and his service in the Ukrainian National Army during the short-lived independent Ukrainian People's Republic from 1917 to 1921, but does not mention the atrocities his unit was involved in during the war. Another figure commemorated by the virtual necropolis project is Ivan Pavlenko, commander of the 109th Schutzmanshaft Battalion which is also thought to have been involved in the massacre of Jews in Ukraine during the Holocaust. His webpage on the Virtual necropolis project is given as Chicago, Illinois, although little else is mentioned. Two other prominent yet highly controversial Ukrainian figures memorialized on the project are Stepan Bandera and Symon Petliura.Bandera was the head of one branch of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), an ultra-nationalist organization in Ukraine seeking to establish Ukrainian independence from the Soviet Union for which Bandera has of late been increasingly honored. His organization initially collaborated with the Nazis during their invasion of the Soviet Union, and was responsible for massacring thousands of Jews.In one of the worst single incidents, Bandera's OUN-B conducted the Lviv pogrom in July 1941 in which an estimated 4,000 Jews were murdered. Simon Petliura was the head of the independent Ukrainian People's Republic which was established in 1917, but also served as commander in chief of the Ukrainian army in the Russian Civil War of 1917 to 1923 during which 50,000 Jews were massacred.It is thought that Petliura's troops were responsible for thousands of these deaths. Director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center's Israel office and Eastern European Affairs Dr. Efraim Zuroff said the inclusion of such figures was part of efforts by eastern European countries to "glorify figures who are considered heroes because they fought for independence" despite the fact that "they should be disqualified for such honor because they murdered people, primarily Jews."Said Zuroff "These countries who made the transition to democracy are in bad need of local heroes. For them, anyone who fought Soviets for independence qualifies to be a heroes. But many have bad record of murder of innocent residents of Ukraine, primarily Jews."The Ukrainian Institute for National Memory did not respond to a request for comment by press time.