The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Nazi collaborators included in Ukrainian memorial project

Individuals included in the online ‘Virtual Necropolis’ are ultra-nationalists and senior auxiliary police unit officials that collaborated in the massacre of Jews

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 21, 2021 16:57
Participants of an annual event in honor of Stepan Bandera march through Kyiv, Ukraine on Jan. 1, 2021. (photo credit: GENYA SAVILOU/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)
Participants of an annual event in honor of Stepan Bandera march through Kyiv, Ukraine on Jan. 1, 2021.
(photo credit: GENYA SAVILOU/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)
A project of the Ukrainian Institute for National Memory which memorializes Ukrainian national figures in a “virtual necropolis” has included several individuals responsible for the murder of thousands of Jews during the Holocaust in the country, as well as controversial Ukrainian nationalists also accused of murdering Jews.
The Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance is a government institution overseen by the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture - run by Yevhen Nyschuk - and is dedicated to the preservation of Ukrainian national memory and history.
The new “Virtual necropolis of Ukrainian emigration” project of the institute is devoted to memorializing Ukrainian national figures who emigrated away from the country and are buried outside of Ukraine.
The project has created separate web pages for dozens of Ukrainian national figures, and provides exact details of their place of burial, down to specific cemetery plots, as well as biographical information about their lives.
The virtual necropolis is designed to identify and record the burial sites of such figures with the aim of preserving their physical graves and assisting Ukrainian associations abroad to care for them and “hold public and religious events in honor of prominent Ukrainians,” according to the Virtual necropolis website.
Among those with webpages on the "virtual necropolis" are Smovsky Konstantin Avdiyovych, a deputy commander of the 118th Battalion of the Schutzmanshaft, the collaborationist Ukrainian auxiliary police units established by the Nazis which committed atrocities against Jews and other populations in occupied Ukraine and Belarus during the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union beginning in 1941.
The 118th Schutzmanshaft Battalion carried out the Khatyn massacre in Belarus in which 156 villagers were shot and burnt alive in March 1943, and is also thought to have been involved in the earlier Babi Yar massacre outside of Kiev in which 33,000 Jews were murdered in two days in September 1941.
The website notes Avdiyovych's burial place in Minneapolis, Minnesota in the US, and his service in the Ukrainian National Army during the short-lived independent Ukrainian People's Republic from 1917 to 1921, but does not mention the atrocities his unit was involved in during the war.
Another figure commemorated by the virtual necropolis project is Ivan Pavlenko, commander of the 109th Schutzmanshaft Battalion which is also thought to have been involved in the massacre of Jews in Ukraine during the Holocaust.
His webpage on the Virtual necropolis project is given as Chicago, Illinois, although little else is mentioned.  
Two other prominent yet highly controversial Ukrainian figures memorialized on the project are Stepan Bandera and Symon Petliura.
Bandera was the head of one branch of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), an ultra-nationalist organization in Ukraine seeking to establish Ukrainian independence from the Soviet Union for which Bandera has of late been increasingly honored.
His organization initially collaborated with the Nazis during their invasion of the Soviet Union, and was responsible for massacring thousands of Jews.
In one of the worst single incidents, Bandera’s OUN-B conducted the Lviv pogrom in July 1941 in which an estimated 4,000 Jews were murdered.
Simon Petliura was the head of the independent Ukrainian People's Republic which was established in 1917, but also served as commander in chief of the Ukrainian army in the Russian Civil War of 1917 to 1923 during which 50,000 Jews were massacred.
It is thought that Petliura’s troops were responsible for thousands of these deaths.
Director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center's Israel office and Eastern European Affairs Dr. Efraim Zuroff said the inclusion of such figures was part of efforts by eastern European countries to “glorify figures who are considered heroes because they fought for independence” despite the fact that “they should be disqualified for such honor because they murdered people, primarily Jews.”
Said Zuroff “These countries who made the transition to democracy are in bad need of local heroes. For them, anyone who fought Soviets for independence qualifies to be a heroes. But many have bad record of murder of innocent residents of Ukraine, primarily Jews.”
The Ukrainian Institute for National Memory did not respond to a request for comment by press time.


Tags Holocaust ukraine history world war ii Memorial antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The police have not created a deterrence for coronavirus violators

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ofra Bengio

Great expectations: The Kurds of Iraq and President Biden - opinion

 By OFRA BENGIO
Nadav Tamir

New antisemitism hates Jews, loves Israel - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Emily Schrader

A cry for change – Shira Iskov

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Kenneth Bandler

How can rising online antisemitism be stopped? - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by