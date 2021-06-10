The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Neo-Nazi Australian political leader refused bail for terrorizing hikers

Thomas Sewell, 28, surrounded and attacked a car full of hikers, last month. Now he was refused bail.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 10, 2021 04:18
Thomas Sewell after an altercation with a security guard. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Thomas Sewell after an altercation with a security guard.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Thomas Sewell, 28, was one of over a dozen neo-Nazis who surrounded and attacked a car full of hikers at an Australian state park last month. On Wednesday, he was refused bail, Australian daily The Age reported. 
The individuals in the car filmed Sewell and his friends terrorizing them, including shoving knives through the driver's window. According to police, three hikers inside the attacked car were forced to hand over their phones to their assaulters before they could leave. 
Sewell is currently charged with assault, offending while on bail and armed robbery, along with other charges. He was refused bail twice now, the Herald Sun, another Australian daily, noted on Wednesday. 
The Age reported at the time that they could be heard chanting "We are the Ku Klux Klan" and "White Power." According to the Sun, Sewell's blood and fingerprints were later found on the car. 
"Do you want your phones? get out of the car," a man, who was described as the leader of the attackers, threatened the men in the car, according to The Guardian. 
According to court hearings, one of the hikers crashed their car trying to get away, The Age noted. 
The reports added that Sewell described himself earlier this year as a "political soldier for the white race" and that "Adolf Hitler is my leader." 


