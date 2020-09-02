New York police chaplain, Alvin Kass, 84, mugged during daily walk

The New York Police Department’s chief chaplain, Rabbi Alvin Kass, was mugged Tuesday during his daily early morning walk on the city’s Upper West Side.

Kass, 84, was walking at 5:45 a.m. when he was approached by an individual who told the rabbi that he was hungry and needed food.

The mugger pushed the rabbi down, injuring his shoulder, 1010WINS radio reported , though the local ABC affiliate reported that Kass was not hurt. He took cash from the rabbi’s pocket, but dropped it and fled when he saw Kass’ police shield, according to the reports.

In 2016, Kass was pushed from behind and injured while on his daily walk.

Kass has served in the NYPD for 54 years, making him its longest-serving officer.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });