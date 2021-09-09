New Zealand, Cyprus to boycott Durban IV

New Zealand and Cyprus will not take part in this month’s event marking 20 years since the World Conference Against Racism in Durban, which was marked with antisemitism and anti-Israel statements.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Wellington said on Thursday: “New Zealand remains strongly committed to combatting racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance. Consistent with our long-standing position, New Zealand will not attend the 20th anniversary of the Durban Declaration conference in New York on 22 September 2021.”

Cyprus has also decided not to attend the conference, American Jewish Committee CEO David Harris said, citing a conversation he had with Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides on Monday.

Also this week, Italy and Croatia said they would not attend the conference, with the latter saying the decision was due to “the constant antisemitic attitudes and the linking of conferences to anti-Israel propaganda and the promotion of intolerance.”

Durban IV will be held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York this month.

Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Israel, the Netherlands, the UK and the US also plan to boycott the event. The number of countries boycotting this year’s conference, 15, is greater than the number in the 2011 Durban Review Conference, when 14 opted out, and the 10 in 2009.

The declaration passed by countries participating in the conference in Durban in 2001 only mentions one country by name as a perpetrator of racism: Israel. An earlier draft stated that Zionism is racism; not other national-political movement was thus singled out.

The parallel NGO Forum was a hotbed of antisemitism, with participants disseminating the notorious antisemitic canard The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, and flyers saying the world would be a better place if Hitler had won World War II, among other materials. It is considered the inception of the anti-Israel boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement and the place where the “apartheid Israel” accusation was popularized.

At Durban II in 2009, then-president of Iran Mahmoud Ahmadinejad called the Holocaust an “ambiguous and dubious question” and a “pretext” for Israeli oppression of Palestinians. He was invited back to speak at Durban III in 2011.

Touro College Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust and the pro-Israel organization CAMERA plan to host a counter-conference in New York a day before Durban IV, with Ambassador to the US and UN Gilad Erdan and former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in attendance.

Last month, the International Legal Forum, a pro-Israel network of over 3,000 lawyers and activists, sent letters to several Western countries calling them to withdraw from Durban IV.

Among the countries that received the letter and have not announced their position yet are Belgium, Finland, Greece, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Moldova, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland, all of which have adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of antisemitism.

PRO-PALESTINIAN SUPPORTERS demonstrate outside the World Conference Against Racism in Durban, South Africa, in 2001. (credit: REUTERS)