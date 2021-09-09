The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

New Zealand, Cyprus to boycott Durban IV

The declaration passed by countries participating in the conference in Durban in 2001 only mentions one country by name as a perpetrator of racism: Israel.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
SEPTEMBER 9, 2021 09:00
ARGUMENTS FLARE outside the 2001 World Conference Against Racism in Durban, South Africa, infamous for equating Zionism with racism. (photo credit: MIKE HUTCHINGS / REUTERS)
ARGUMENTS FLARE outside the 2001 World Conference Against Racism in Durban, South Africa, infamous for equating Zionism with racism.
(photo credit: MIKE HUTCHINGS / REUTERS)
New Zealand and Cyprus will not take part in this month’s event marking 20 years since the World Conference Against Racism in Durban, which was marked with antisemitism and anti-Israel statements.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Wellington said on Thursday: “New Zealand remains strongly committed to combatting racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance. Consistent with our long-standing position, New Zealand will not attend the 20th anniversary of the Durban Declaration conference in New York on 22 September 2021.”
Cyprus has also decided not to attend the conference, American Jewish Committee CEO David Harris said, citing a conversation he had with Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides on Monday.
Also this week, Italy and Croatia said they would not attend the conference, with the latter saying the decision was due to “the constant antisemitic attitudes and the linking of conferences to anti-Israel propaganda and the promotion of intolerance.”
Durban IV will be held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York this month.
Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Israel, the Netherlands, the UK and the US also plan to boycott the event. The number of countries boycotting this year’s conference, 15, is greater than the number in the 2011 Durban Review Conference, when 14 opted out, and the 10 in 2009.
The declaration passed by countries participating in the conference in Durban in 2001 only mentions one country by name as a perpetrator of racism: Israel. An earlier draft stated that Zionism is racism; not other national-political movement was thus singled out.
The parallel NGO Forum was a hotbed of antisemitism, with participants disseminating the notorious antisemitic canard The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, and flyers saying the world would be a better place if Hitler had won World War II, among other materials. It is considered the inception of the anti-Israel boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement and the place where the “apartheid Israel” accusation was popularized.
At Durban II in 2009, then-president of Iran Mahmoud Ahmadinejad called the Holocaust an “ambiguous and dubious question” and a “pretext” for Israeli oppression of Palestinians. He was invited back to speak at Durban III in 2011.
Touro College Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust and the pro-Israel organization CAMERA plan to host a counter-conference in New York a day before Durban IV, with Ambassador to the US and UN Gilad Erdan and former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in attendance.
Last month, the International Legal Forum, a pro-Israel network of over 3,000 lawyers and activists, sent letters to several Western countries calling them to withdraw from Durban IV.
Among the countries that received the letter and have not announced their position yet are Belgium, Finland, Greece, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Moldova, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland, all of which have adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of antisemitism.
PRO-PALESTINIAN SUPPORTERS demonstrate outside the World Conference Against Racism in Durban, South Africa, in 2001. (credit: REUTERS) PRO-PALESTINIAN SUPPORTERS demonstrate outside the World Conference Against Racism in Durban, South Africa, in 2001. (credit: REUTERS)
The only country that boycotted Durban  in the past but has yet to state its position this year is Poland. Israel and Poland are currently in a diplomatic dispute over a new Polish law making it nearly impossible for Holocaust survivors and their descendants, as well as other people whose property was confiscated by the former communist regime, to get restitution.


Tags Israel poland new zealand cyprus Restitution Durban Conference
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Paralympic champions are Israel's unsung heroes

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

We're only halfway through Economic Arrangements, Budget laws - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon

Zionism and the history of Jewish survival

By ELI KAVON
Emmanuel Navon

From Saigon to Kabul: Losing battle, winning war - opinion

 By EMMANUEL NAVON
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
2

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
3

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
4

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
5

Egypt pumps toxic gas into Gaza tunnel, three Palestinians dead - report

AN IDF SOLDIER stands next to an entrance to a cross-border attack tunnel dug from Gaza to Israel, near Kissufim last year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by