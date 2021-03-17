The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Nick Cannon ‘educates himself’ on Jewish issues after antisemitic comment

The African-American celebrity said that blacks are the “real” Semitic people and argued that “non-melanated people” were barbaric.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 17, 2021 21:10
Rabbi Abraham Cooper, left, talks with Nick Cannon on an episode of his online "Cannon's Class" show. (photo credit: YOU TUBE)
Rabbi Abraham Cooper, left, talks with Nick Cannon on an episode of his online "Cannon's Class" show.
(photo credit: YOU TUBE)
Musician, comedian and stand-up comic Nick Cannon is on a journey of educating himself on Black-Jewish issues following a July podcast during which he said black people are the “true Hebrews” ABC News reported on Wednesday. 
In the podcast, Cannon repeated ideas from Melanin theory, which claims people with dark skin have advantages over non-black people and their respective contributions to world culture and history had been edited out. Cannon claimed non-blacks are “barbaric”, an idea he took back in the ABC interview.

 

Cannon received tremendous backlash for his comments on Cannon’s Class podcast and his working relations with CBS was cut short. Fox accepted his apology and he resumed his role as the host of The Masked Singer. He donated his first paycheck from that program to the Simon Wiesenthal Center. 
His original comments seemed to have touched upon some very loaded issues in Jewish-Black relations in the US. Some black-activists claim that modern Jewish people, whom they usually regard as white, are not “really” Jews and that, being a Semitic people from the Middle East, the “real” Jews were black and modern black people are – in fact, the real Hebrews. This would mean modern Jews are claiming a faith and a culture not actually their own. 
Rabbi Abraham Cooper from the Simon Wiesenthal Center spoke with Cannon on his podcast and shared with him the pain of having “someone on your show say I’m not even a real Jew” [because he is not black]. The other person was the rapper Professor Griff who is a member of the Nation of Islam and support Afrocentrism, which is the view Africa is the source of human civilization. 
“I did not know of you before the show,” Rabbi Copper said, “but the world does.” Which is why he and other Jewish leaders engaged Cannon with a series of conversations to expand his understanding on Jewish culture and history. 
“I am not seeking forgiveness,” Cannon told ABC, “I am seeking for-growth.” 
The comments below the video were less enthusiastic, with many saying he was allegedly forced for saying “the truth” and that “he just miss the money” and that’s why he changed his mind. 
Others said that seeing the discussion between the TV talent and the rabbis gives them “a little bit of hope” and that all can “learn and grow.”   


Tags music jewish African Americans antisemitism Nick Cannon
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Why is the rabbinate making words non-kosher?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel Elections: Yair Lapid best choice for voters on the fence - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Biden must abandon negotiating with Iran, UNHRC, UNRWA - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish

Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion

 By YAACOV AYISH

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border
4

Stress and anxiety caused by smartphone use revealed in new TAU study

Close up of a man using mobile smart phone
5

Can artificial intelligence predict whether someone will die from COVID?

Artificial intelligence

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by