Porn sites are not removing antisemitic content, watchdog group says

Antisemitic porn videos are trending on adult content websites, which ignore calls to remove them, an Israel-based watchdog group said.

The nonprofit group, Fighting Online Antisemitism, or FOA, has identified dozens of videos on major adult content sites. Some feature actors dressed as Nazi officers acting out rape scenes of actresses portraying Jewish women.

Attempts to flag the videos and have them removed have gone unanswered, FOA told the news site Ice.co.il last week.

Videos featuring underage subjects or revenge porn are pulled off quickly, Tomer Aldubi, the founder of FOA, told Ice. But when it comes to antisemitism about Jews, he said, “the porn giants seem to not want to address it.”

