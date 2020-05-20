Roger Waters sings: 'We'll take back the land, from the Jordan to the sea'

In collaboration with British filmmaker Ken Loach, an ardent critic of Israeli policies, Waters spoke at the UK Palestine Solidarity Campaign's (PSC) Nakba Day 2020 event, where he claimed that "the Israel lobby and the Israeli government and the Israeli special whatever they are called... [are] trying so hard to destroy the voices of support [for Palestinians]."

Waters performed a song he had written for the event, which included the lyrics "we'll walk hand in hand and we'll take back the land, from the Jordan river to the sea."

The slogan has commonly been used by pro-Palestinian activist in recent years, which was drawn from a political slogan of Palestinian nationalism and means to some the destruction of the State of Israel.

A member of the British Labour Party, Loach claimed at the event that controversial former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn was "brought down" in an orchestrated campaign that is also targeting him. He also suggested that pro-Palestinian activitst are facing "accusations of racism and antisemitism" and "vilified."

The event was organized by the PSC's director Ben Jamal with the help of the director of the Jewish Voice For Peace, Stephanie Fox.

Speaking at the event, Fox said that "as a Jewish person I still remember the first time I saw Palestinian families being loaded into boats by Jewish militias," later adding that as "white American," she calls on other Jews to "engage with hard truths."

BDS founder Omar Barghouti was also present at the event, where he claimed that "Israeli technology" is to blame for various refugee crises in South Sudan, Rwanda and Latin America, and that "Israel itself treats African asylum seekers as a cancer that must be eradicated."

Roger Waters, co-founder of the British progressive rock band Pink Floyd, garnered criticism for taking part and singing the highly-controversial Palestinian rallying cry "We'll take back the land, from the Jordan River to the sea" during a performance at an online Nakba Day event, according to the Jewish Chronicle.