StandWithUs calls on Hopkins to affirm no tolerance for antisemitism

More than six months after a Johns Hopkins University teaching assistant posted on social media what StandWithUs has called overtly antisemitic posts, the university has not yet made a public action to affirm that antisemitism will not be tolerated according to StandWithUs.The organization, along with the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, sent a letter to the university this week demanding that it publicly affirm that antisemitism will not be tolerated.In January, a graduate researcher and teaching assistant in the university's chemistry department suggested penalizing Zionist students for being pro-Israel, according to a series of letters sent from StandWithUs to the university.Rasha Anayah defended what she called her fair treatment of students in response to the poll she posted on Twitter on Nov. 15, the Forward reported Thursday.“Ethical dilemma: if you have to grade a Zionist student's exam, do you still give them all their points even though they support your ethnic cleansing?” she wrote. Like idk.”
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("634517") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}According to StandWithUs, this poll was not the only comment made by Anayah that could be interpreted as antisemitic. In November 2020, Anyah tweeted about her relief at not being paired with an Israeli, according to StandWithUs. "Y’all allah looking out for me. The majority of undergrads in chem here are white, and i was blessed enough to be paired w[ith] a black woman to mentor who has good race analysis. Didn’t get pinned with an Israeli or some b**ch white boy to have to share my knowledge with. alhamdulilah," read the tweet.The university informed the organization that it had completed its investigation but has not made its institutional response public, citing privacy laws, according to StandWithUs. In the letter, the organization mentioned that privacy laws "do not shield the university from its obligation to protect Jewish students, prevent a hostile campus climate for Jewish students, and deter similar acts of antisemitic discrimination and harassment." Cnaan Liphshiz/JTA and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.