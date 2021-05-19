TAU dorm vandalized with bloody handprints, 'Palestinian Lives Matter'

The vandalism took place in the Broshim dormitory on the door belonging to a Jewish student. However, by Wednesday afternoon, the door was scrubbed clean, though traces of red paint remain, according to Kyle Desrosiers, an intern with TAU Madrichim.

While it is unclear who is behind this incident, Desrosiers reflects growing disturbing trends at the university.

"There are really disturbing things I'm seeing, reading on social media and group chats, and hearing from friends about violence and harassment experienced by both Jewish Israelis and Arab Israelis who live in this dorm," he said.

Other students also expressed shock at the incident.

The vandalism comes amid the ongoing conflict between "I'm deeply concerned," said TAU student Elisheva Jacobson, an olah from South Africa who lives in the university dormitories. “Who knew a person coming to Israel to escape antisemitism would still find themselves in the thick of it.”The vandalism comes amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Gaza-based Palestinian terrorist group Hamas , which has seen Israel be heavily criticized for the disparity in casualties between them and Gaza.

The Post has reached out to speak to the student living in the vandalized dorm for comment.