The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

US Senate honors Portugal’s Holocaust hero

For Aristides de Sousa Mendes's grandson António in Lisbon, a painful recognition

By GIL ZOHAR  
AUGUST 12, 2021 17:32
The de Sousa Mendes historic home Casa do Passal, 2014 (photo credit: Courtesy Infusoes Com Historia)
The de Sousa Mendes historic home Casa do Passal, 2014
(photo credit: Courtesy Infusoes Com Historia)
LISBON – On March 3, 2021, the US Senate passed a resolution honoring Aristides de Sousa Mendes do Amaral e Abranches (1885-1954), who as Portugal’s consul-general in Bordeaux, France in June 1940 issued transit visas to some 30,000 hapless refugees including 10,000 Jews who were desperate to escape Nazi-occupied Europe. The diplomat, summarily sacked by Portuguese dictator António de Oliveira Salazar for defying his infamous Circular 14 against admitting Jews, died in his homeland in poverty and disgrace.
The American honor comes two years after Portugal’s Parliament unanimously voted to memorialize Sousa Mendes in the National Pantheon in Lisbon, located in the 17th century Church of Santa Engrácia in the Alfama, the historic Jewish barrio before the forced conversion of 1496. The shrine includes both the tomb of national figures like fado singer Amália Rodrigues and footballer Eusébio, and cenotaphs honoring the explorers Vasco da Gama and Prince Henry the Navigator. There is no higher tribute in the Iberian country.
Now the Sousa Mendes Foundation, established in 2010 by Mendes’s grandson António Moncada de Sousa Mendes and his cousin Álvaro, is restoring Casa do Passal, the imposing 19th century family estate in the town of Cabanas de Viriato in Portugal’s north-central province of Beira Alta which the bankrupt ex-diplomat forfeited to a bank before his death in 1954 – and which has remained unoccupied ever since. Thanks to a grant from the European Union, the derelict manse is being transformed into a museum perpetuating de Sousa Mendes’ humanitarianism. It is slated to open in 2023.
Grandson Antonio (credit: GIL ZOHAR) Grandson Antonio (credit: GIL ZOHAR)
For de Sousa Mendes’ grandson, António, 71, the belated recognition comes after decades of work overcoming great resistance to restore his grandfather’s ruined reputation. Indeed, António suffered from Portugal’s Gestapo-trained secret police, the Polícia Internacional e de Defesa do Estado, just as his grandfather did. In 1970, he fled to Belgium as a political refugee and draft dodger, seeking to avoid being sent to die in Portugal’s pointless colonial wars in Africa. In 1974 – the same year as the Carnation Revolution toppled prime minister Salazar’s fascist Estado Novo regime – and eight years after Yad Vashem posthumously recognized de Sousa Mendes as a Righteous Among the Nations, António ended up in Montreal, Canada where he worked as an interpreter. Now living in retirement in Lisbon, in 2017 he penned Aristides de Sousa Mendes, Memories of a Grandson.
Until the 1974 revolution, it was unwise to mention Aristides, who had crossed Salazar, António begins in an interview in a hotel near Lisbon’s airport.
“I’m not a historian, I’m a grandson,” he says, launching into a torrent of history. And like all history, there is a backstory.
Aristides and his wife Angelina had 14 surviving children, born across the world where the career diplomat and lawyer was posted – including Africa, Brazil, America, Spain and Belgium. The Sultan of Zanzibar was António’s father’s godfather. Everywhere, the family were held in high esteem, known for helping anyone in need. Even when posted abroad, Casa do Passal served as a soup kitchen. The family had a good life – until Aristides made a life-changing decision in Bordeaux.
In November 1939, Portugal’s prime minister Salazar issued a secret proviso, known as “Circular 14,” ordering his country’s consulates to “refuse visas to foreigners of undefined, contested or disputed nationality, stateless persons and Jews expelled from the countries of their nationality or from which they came.”
Aristides believed Salazar’s order to be inhuman and racist, and contested it. He was ignored. When he took into his home refugee Chaim Kruger, a Polish hassidic rabbi who had also lived in Antwerp, he was made aware of the perilous situation Jews were facing. Sousa Mendes realized that he would have to go against his government’s orders to help the flood of people queuing outside the consulate, wanting visas to escape through Spain into neutral Portugal and on to America. The diplomat offered a visa to Kruger and his five children, but the rabbi refused to accept it unless all the refugees in Bordeaux received one too. Thanks to Sousa Mendes, the family finally crossed into Portugal and boarded the vessel Nyassa in June 1941 bound for New York.
For three days that June, Aristides agonized over what to do. On June 17, 1940, with his jet-black hair having turned white practically overnight, he began issuing visas to everyone, regardless of nationality or religion, in direct violation of Salazar’s Circular 14. He said he would “rather stand with God against man than with man against God.”
Summoned back to Lisbon by Salazar, Aristides continued to issue visas along the way. At the French-Spanish border at Irun/Hendaye, he personally raised the barrier gate to lead through a throng of refugees whose visas had been rejected.
Arriving in Lisbon on July 8, 1940, Aristides – who had loyally served as a diplomat for 32 years – was forced into retirement. He never received his last paycheck or a centavo of his pension, points out his grandson.
Viewed as a traitor, unable to work and without an income, he relied on help from his family and visa recipients who were sheltering in his home, Casa do Passal. Often the family ate in Lisbon’s Jewish community canteen where Aristides stated, “They too had become refugees.”
Aristides spent the rest of his life vainly trying to clear his name, claiming to be unfairly punished by his government at a time when Salazar was reaping praise for Portugal’s role in helping war refugees. As the family became ostracized, the Sousa Mendes’s 14 children were unable to study or work in Portugal and by 1949, all had emigrated.
On April 3, 1954, Aristides died a pauper in the Franciscan Hospital in Lisbon. He was buried in a Franciscan habit. No one from his family was present.


Tags Holocaust portugal world war ii
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Is Bahrain a key player in Israel's diplomacy in the Middle East? -opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Is there a bias against women on social media? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Do Jewish studies courses require warning labels?

 By GIL TROY
Dan Diker

Disentangling antisemitism from political criticism of Israel - opinion

 By DAN DIKER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will a gold medal introduce civil marriage in Israel? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Did archaeologists find the Trojan Horse?

Depiction of the story of the Trojan horse in the art of Gandhara. British Museum.
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by