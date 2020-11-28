Woman threatens rabbi with a knife on street in Vienna, steals his kippah

The woman fled the scene of Thursday’s incident in Vienna’s 3rd district, the OE24 website reported . The assault happened after several minutes in which the woman shouted antisemitic slogans at the rabbi as multiple passersby looked away, he said.

The rabbi has declined to be named.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz condemned the incident in a statement. “I condemn today’s antisemitic attack on a rabbi in Vienna very strongly. We must fight antisemitism with all determination and do everything we can to make Jewish life safe here in Austria. Because Europe without Jews is no longer Europe”, he wrote.

The Jewish Community in Vienna, the main organization representing Austrian Jews, had recorded during the first half of 2020 no fewer than 131 incidents of verbal abuse or harassment, 26 cases of anti-Semitic destruction of property and three physical assaults.

Austria has about 8,000 Jews.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}