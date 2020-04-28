Yaakov Hagoel: Antisemitic victims should be added to Remembrance Day

Deputy Chairman of the World Zionist Organization (WZO) Yaakov Hagoel said that the deaths of those murdered in antisemitic terror attacks should be remembered on Israel's Remembrance Day for the Fallen of Israel’s Wars and Victims of Terrorism, which was held on Tuesday."We need to add to the death toll on Israeli [Remembrance] Day victims of hostilities, those killed in [antisemitic] terrorist attacks around the world," Hagoel said. "We are all one united family." Seven people so far in 2020 were murdered in antisemitic terrorist attacks around the work, three of which were Jewish, according to the WZO."When the State of Israel bends its head in memory of 23,816 victims killed in Israeli hostilities, we must remember that we are all one family, and need to add to their numbers, the murdered victims of the [antisemitic] events in the world – we are all one!" Hagoel said.The WZO released their annual antisemitism report ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day one week prior, which showed a sharp spike in antisemitism around the world in the first quarter of 2020. Antisemitism is seemingly the most rampant, the organization claims, in countries in which there is no organization to combat it.In 2019, according to WZO, a record number of antisemitic events occurred to diaspora Jews.