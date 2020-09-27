The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Zionist activists 'troubled' by Ocasio-Cortez withdrawal from Rabin event

"We are deeply troubled that you have decided to pull out of an event honoring the life and legacy of former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate."

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 05:22
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, arrives as Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies during the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Monday, August 24, 2020. (photo credit: TOM WILLIAMS/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has withdrawn from an Americans for Peace Now event memorializing Yitzhak Rabin, the Israeli prime minister who signed several agreements with Palestinians as part of the Oslo accords. Rabin was assassinated while in office by a Jewish extremist who opposed the terms of the Accords.
The decision has been slammed as deeply troubling by progressive Jews who seek allies in the peace process.
The line-up for the Americans for Peace Now (APN) event was released on Thursday and included actor Mandy Patinkin, star of The Princess Bride and Homeland, who has vocally opposed the Israeli government's policies in the West Bank. However, pro-Palestinian activists opposed to the event criticized Ocasio-Cortez for her decision to take part.
Jewish freelance journalist Alex Kane also highlighted her participation, tweeting on Friday that while Rabin is viewed by Americans as a "liberal peacemaker," Palestinians remember him as "someone who reportedly ordered the breaking of Palestinian bones."
Ocasio-Cortez replied that the event had been presented differently to how it was being promoted, and that she was looking into it. Shortly afterward she withdrew from the event.

Kane later wrote in +972 Magazine that Ocasio-Cortez had been asked to speak on her congressional work on Israel-Palestine, including a recent letter in which she warned against Israel declaring sovereignty over settlements in the West Bank. A source told Kane that the event had not been put to her office as celebrating Rabin's legacy.
"Ocasio-Cortez’s withdrawal from the event showcases the growing influence the Palestinian rights movement has on both the American progressive left and Congress," Kane wrote. "Five years ago, it would have been inconceivable for a US politician to bow to pressure from the left, let alone Palestinian activists, to pull out of an event celebrating an Israeli leader. Today, however, the Palestinian rights movement can count on a small bloc of progressive lawmakers who are backing their cause and authoring legislation to condition US military aid to Israel."
He cited Nooran A, a Palestinian-American writer who tweeted "Palestinians spoke and @AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] listened. ... thank you."

But Jewish groups have been left disappointed.
In an open letter to Ocasio-Cortez, the Zionist movement, a progressive Zionist coalition of Jewish activists, wrote "We are deeply troubled that you have decided to pull out of an event honoring the life and legacy of former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate who paid the ultimate price for his commitment to peace and justice, assassinated by a right-wing extremist for trying to advance the cause of Palestinian statehood.
"Individuals who call for anti-normalization––who literally refuse to acknowledge the actual existence of the Jewish state or the humanity of its diverse inhabitants and supporters––are not helping Palestinians, they are demonizing Jews and Jewish collective liberation. Israel's existence is a fact––a fact which will not change––and refusing to engage with Jews, a literal necessity if peace is ever to be achieved, is not only anti-Palestinian, it is also antisemitic."
Appealing for peace activists to come together to support everyone committed to peace, they added: "Your decision is painful to us for so many reasons. It will not help Palestinians. It will not advance peace. It will, however, advance the forces of white supremacy that alienate and target Jews and aim to divide us from our natural allies and coalitions in the fight for the soul of America. It will advance the feeling of despair held by so many progressive American Jews who feel abandoned by our fellow justice-seekers. And it will dehumanize Israelis, and signal to others that there are no Israelis worthy of celebration––not even a Nobel Prize winner who literally gave his life for peace."


Yitzhak Rabin Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez zionist
