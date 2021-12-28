The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Program for Orthodox LGBTQ youth gets $1 million to expand nationwide

The $1 million gift comes from Toronto-based real estate developer Paul Austin, CEO of the Salpam Group.

By ANDREW SILOW-CARROLL / JTA
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2021 03:52
LGBT people and cultures are the focus of a new international film festival, which offers a wide range of VOD movies. (photo credit: UNSPLASH/MICK DE PAOLA)
LGBT people and cultures are the focus of a new international film festival, which offers a wide range of VOD movies.
(photo credit: UNSPLASH/MICK DE PAOLA)
The New York City-based Jewish Queer Youth organization received a $1 million donation to expand its social services to Orthodox LGBTQ youth nationwide.
The gift comes from Toronto-based real estate developer Paul Austin, CEO of the Salpam Group, and his partner, Dalip Girdhar, who works in information technology at TD Bank.
Theirs is JQY’s biggest donation since it launched as a nonprofit in 2012, according to a release from JQY. The organization will use the gift to bring its Drop-in Center initiative, an in-person clinical program that operates in New York, to local Orthodox communities in New Jersey, Baltimore, Chicago and South Florida, and to expand the staffing for the organization’s crisis phone line.
The clinical program and hotline will be renamed in honor of the donors.
Participants attend the Equality March, organized by the LGBT+ community in Kyiv, Ukraine September 19, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO) Participants attend the Equality March, organized by the LGBT+ community in Kyiv, Ukraine September 19, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)
JQY Executive Director Rachael Fried said in a statement that during the pandemic, JQY pivoted to providing several of its key programs virtually, allowing youth from around the country to take part and underscoring the need for its services.
In addition to direct outreach to LGBTQ Orthodox youth, JQY offers training programs for Jewish schools, camps, youth organizations, synagogues and mental health professionals.
Nearly all Orthodox communities and institutions do not allow same-sex marriage or sexual relations between people of the same gender.


Tags American Jewry LGBT orthodox jews diaspora jews diaspora LGBTQ+
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bennett should live in Jerusalem - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Omer Bar Lev faces the storm over tweet on settler violence - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Kenneth Bandler

Normalization of Holocaust parallels in COVID era

 By KENNETH BANDLER
Adam Milstein

Does antisemitism exist in Israel?

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Tomer Cohen, CEO, BUYME

Hybrid happiness: Managing organizational happiness in the new reality

 By TOMER COHEN
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

Israel's COVID-19 team recommends 4th shot for 60+, medical workers

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Legendary Jewish filmmakers the Coen Brothers split up

Coen Brothers 521
4

Israeli drug prevents 100% of COVID-19 patients from deteriorating in trial

Medical personnel work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at the Emile Muller GHRMSA hospital in Mulhouse, France, December 16, 2021
5

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by