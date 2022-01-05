The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Quebec shutters houses of worship due to Omicron variant

Quebec synagogues first shut down during the first thee months of the pandemic in 2020 and then again at the start of the first curfew in January, 2021.

By DAVID LAZARUS/JTA
Published: JANUARY 5, 2022 03:13
Police maintain a security cordon after media reports of a hostage incident at the offices of gaming software developer Ubisoft in Montreal, Quebec, Canada November 13, 2020. (photo credit: CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/REUTERS)
Police maintain a security cordon after media reports of a hostage incident at the offices of gaming software developer Ubisoft in Montreal, Quebec, Canada November 13, 2020.
(photo credit: CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/REUTERS)
The Omicron coronavirus variant has made Quebec the only Jewish community in North America with no synagogue services for the foreseeable future.
Quebec Premier François Legault ordered all houses of worship, including synagogues, to close on New Year’s Eve, as a possible way to slow down the spread of Omicron.
The decision, said Rabbi Reuben Poupko, spiritual leader of the mainstream Orthodox Congregation Beth Israel Beth Aaron, is “overreach” and “epidemiologically indefensible,” he told The Canadian Jewish News.
“Nowhere in North America… have places of worship been shut down. This anomaly has to be justified, but it can’t be because there is no logical explanation,” Pouplo added. “This is not March 2020. A lot more is known about COVID and we all know how t0 behave to take care of ourselves.”
Montreal City Hall (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Montreal City Hall (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Quebec synagogues first shut down during the first thee months of the pandemic in 2020 and then again at the start of the first curfew in January, 2021. Quebec, home to around 100,000 Jews, is also the only known North American jurisdiction with a curfew currently in place.


