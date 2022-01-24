The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Philadelphia Israel activist Lou Balcher passes away

Lou was a proud husband and father. He is survived by his devoted wife, Jocelyne, and sons, Daveed and Alex, who were constantly at his side in the last months of his life.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: JANUARY 24, 2022 22:39
Lou Balcher, an educator and role model for the next generation of Jewish communal and organizational leadership and a true mensch. (photo credit: COURTESY OF THE FAMILY)
Lou Balcher, an educator and role model for the next generation of Jewish communal and organizational leadership and a true mensch.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF THE FAMILY)

Veteran pro-Israel activist Lou Balcher of Langhorn, PA, died on Sunday after a 19-month, hard-fought battle with aggressive bladder cancer at the age of 66.

His funeral will be held Tuesday at Tzfat Cemetery in Israel at 9 p.m. Israel Time.

Balcher was the head of Academic Affairs at the Israeli Consulate in Philadelphia, PA for nearly a decade, in which he brought top Israel speakers to campuses throughout Pennsylvania, Delaware and southern New Jersey.  

He also worked tirelessly on developing the organization Young Jewish Leadership Concepts (YJLC), which he and his wife Jocelyne created in 1986 to provide opportunities for Jewish young professionals to form strong community bonds, learn about their Jewish heritage, and build a connection to Israel. 

Balcher was recently awarded a plaque from the Consulate General of Israel recognizing his devoted service to the Jewish community and people of Israel over four decades

“A Zionist in every aspect of his life, both personally and professionally, Lou is an educator and role model for the next generation of Jewish communal and organizational leadership, imbuing them with leadership skills, a love and knowledge of Israel and what it means to be a true mensch," the plaque says. "His contribution, devotion, love and concern for the State of Israel and its people over so many years is something that will never be forgotten. Even when the road was not always so easy, Lou has stood up to the challenges faced by him and ensured that future generations of American Jews are inspired to live a life of service to others.”  

Israeli basketball legend and veteran Israel advocate Tal Brody said Monday night: "Lou loved Israel and its people and was a positive person with a positive spirit who always kept smiling. He was amazing. "

Lou was survived by his devoted wife, Jocelyne, and sons, Daveed and Alex, who were constantly at his side in the last months of his life. He was a proud husband and father who always made his love and pride for his family known to anyone who would listen.

The Cleveland-born Balcher was also survived by his sisters and brothers, Shari Weiss, Connie Inukai, Aharon Botzer, Chuck Balcher, and Judah Botzer. 

In lieu of flowers, Lou’s family asks that donations be sent in his memory to the American Foundation Creating Leadership for Israel (AFCLI), an organization that Lou founded in Spring 2021, in order to continue Lou’s mission to improve American relationships with Israel. For more information, please see AFCLI.org.



Tags obituary zionist Philadelphia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Amid Omicron, Israel must move beyond COVID-19 Green Pass - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The pros and cons of Netanyahu’s plea bargain - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joel C. Rosenberg

Israel should help Saudi Arabia's defense in exchange for peace - opinion

 By JOEL C. ROSENBERG
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Colleyville sounds the siren for the Knesset on danger of antisemitism - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Avidan Freedman

A different take on the NSO Group affair - opinion

 By AVIDAN FREEDMAN
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Did the Exodus happen? Israeli scholar tours Egypt to show it did

Tourists look at the 3200-year-old Abu Simbel temple during a daily sound and light show, on the eve of the anniversary of pharaoh king Ramses II's coronation.
4

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
5

COVID-19: New daily infections record of 65,259 in Israel

Israelis, some wearing masks, are seen walking in Jerusalem's Machane Yehuda market on January 13, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by