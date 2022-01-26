On the brink of International Holocaust Remembrance Day this Thursday, StandWithUs and the International Legal Forum (ILF) announced the collaborative launch of a new multimedia-based campaign, ‘Students 4 IHRA: United to Define it’.

The organizations said the novel drive will magnify the voices of students who are combating hate on campus, using the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism.

The IHRA working definition is the most widely used definition of antisemitism in the world, with over 30 countries and hundreds of civil society and educational institutions having endorsed it, including 137 universities globally.

The campaign will also educate and provide students with the legal tools, resources and skills to confront and combat the alarming rise of antisemitism on campuses around the world. The campaign website will serve as a center for information and resources about IHRA, as well as practical tools and skills to respond to antisemitism.

ILF Chair and CEO Arsen Ostrovsky noted that the initiative comes as antisemitism is surging on campuses.

"It is imperative that we do everything possible to support and empower students, who are on the front lines of this battle, with all the possible legal tools and resources, to confront this hatred and ensure they can enjoy a fully thriving life on campus," Ostrovsky said.

StandWithUs CEO and co-founder Roz Rothstein added:

“We are proud to support courageous student activists around the world working to educate their peers about anti-Jewish bigotry and support their efforts to combat it. The Students 4 IHRA campaign has tremendous potential to empower students by showing widespread support for the consensus IHRA definition. We are behind them every step of the way.”