Over 450 organizations adopt IHRA definition of antisemitism - study

A study conducted by the Kantor Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry at Tel Aviv University concluded that over 450 organizations accept and adopt the definition of antisemitism as laid out by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) five years ago. On the other hand, the same study shows that at the same time, there has been a rising number of hate crimes toward Jews worldwide over the past few weeks. Reports of antisemitic manifestations include verbal slurs and physical assault. However, those that endorse the IHRA definition include governments and even football clubs. Examples include countries such as the United States, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Sweden, Italy, France, Spain, Argentina, Greece, the UK, Canada, etc. Football clubs that adopt the definition include Chelsea, Bayern and Borussia Dortmund. Corporations such as Volkswagen have also endorsed the definition.The IHRA defines antisemitism as "a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities." Manifestations of antisemitism as defined by the IHRA include targeting the state of Israel, conceived as a Jewish collectivity. The study, led by Dr. Giovanni Quer, centers on a mixed trend. Quer notes that the support by organizations and countries is a positive development to combat antisemitism, but stresses the increasing danger of social media for Jews worldwide. "Unfortunately, over the past year we have seen a radicalization of anti-Israel standpoints, which are in fact fully and clearly antisemitic," said Quer. "The reports received at the Kantor Center reveal that in many cases severe manifestations of racism and blatant antisemitism are presented as 'legitimate criticism' of the state of Israel and its' government's policies."
