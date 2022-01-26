The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukraine's Jews are not worried about rising conflict with Russia

Ukrainian Jews have been warned to be ready for evacuation as Israel prepares to receive them.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: JANUARY 26, 2022 14:16
The synagogue at Anatevka which is modelled on a real synagogue from the 19th century. (photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER)
The synagogue at Anatevka which is modelled on a real synagogue from the 19th century.
(photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER)

KYIV - Ukrainian Jews were warned to be ready for evacuation to Israel on Tuesday as the threat of Russian invasion looms over Ukraine.

During the 2014 Russo-Ukrainian war, Israel evacuated hundreds of Jews from Donbas, a region southeast of Ukraine, which Russian separatists currently control.

While Russia denies that they intend to invade, military drills have taken place along the border with Ukraine and in the Russian-annexed Crimea. These drills continued even as de-escalation talks were held between Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France.

Alongside growing tensions between the countries, Ukraine has been preparing for war and has received aid from the US in the form of weapons and military equipment, although according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Russia has not yet amassed enough troops on the border to attack. He did not rule out the possibility later on.

The Ukrainian Jewish community does not see cause for concern yet and is unmoved by the warning to be prepared for evacuation.

Founder of the Ukrainian Jewish village Anatevka and Ukraine's Chief Rabbi Moshe Azman. (credit: YOSSI ZELIGER) Founder of the Ukrainian Jewish village Anatevka and Ukraine's Chief Rabbi Moshe Azman. (credit: YOSSI ZELIGER)

"It's nothing to worry about," said Ukraine's chief rabbi and the founder of the Jewish village Anatevka Rabbi Moshe Azman. "This is just Israel taking the opportunity to promote more aliyah among Ukraine's Jews."

He added that he believes that the situation is not even urgent enough that he feels the need to discuss it with the Jewish communities.

His wife added that even so, she is always ready to escape in case of danger to Jews.

"I'm a 13th generation Ukrainian," she said. "My whole family survived the Holocaust only because they were always ready to escape, so I am also always ready."

Azman is not content with doing nothing though. His son Shmuel said that his father had offered to mediate between Ukraine and Russia with Russia's Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar, but he had been turned down.

In the meantime, however, Jewish life continues as usual.

Against the backdrop of the rising tensions, Ukraine hosted the European Jewish Association's (EJA) antisemitism conference which centered around commemoration of Babyn Yar in which at least 33,701 of Kyiv's Jews were gunned down by the Nazis in what was one of the biggest single cases of Jewish massacre during the Holocaust.

Among the speakers at the conference, were Ukraine's President of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk and Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna, both of whom discussed the importance of fighting antisemitism and commemorating massacres like Babyn Yar which the Soviet Union tried to cover up after the Holocaust was over.



