The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jewish Agency chairman votes set for Wednesday

Sources said the voting would likely unofficially be between former MKs Ruth Calderon and Danny Danon.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: FEBRUARY 15, 2022 15:58

Updated: FEBRUARY 15, 2022 15:59
THE JEWISH AGENCY headquarters in Jerusalem - the next home for Danny Danon? (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
THE JEWISH AGENCY headquarters in Jerusalem - the next home for Danny Danon?
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Jewish Agency chairmanship selection committee will be holding a fateful meeting on Wednesday, in which it has become increasingly unlikely that once again, no candidate will be chosen. 

If the committee fails to select a candidate by the Jewish Agency Board of Governors meeting that begins on February 27, multiple candidates are expected to quit the race. 

Former deputy minister Michael Oren has told his clients and the funders of his non-profit organization that the possibility of the Jewish Agency choosing a chairman is "probably not relevant for the time being, and a decision is not impending."

"The delay has harmed me professionally and financially because it has made my business and philanthropic clients reluctant to engage with someone who might become head of the Jewish Agency," Oren said. "I don't take it personally. I am saddened because the Jewish community is in such crisis, and the agency - the most important bridge between Israel and the Diaspora - is blocked."

Oren, who just returned from a US-speaking tour for multiple organizations, said he "doubts anyone will receive the post with so many issues at loggerheads."

According to senior officials in the Jewish Agency, the meeting is set to take place on Wednesday but may be pushed off to Thursday. The sources would not comment on why the date of the meeting may change - only that there "is a reason" for the instability. 

Ruth Calderon (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Ruth Calderon (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The sources said the voting would likely unofficially be between former MKs Ruth Calderon and Danny Danon, who received the most votes two weeks ago. Members of the committee were not optimistic that any of the candidates would receive the nine votes from the 10-member committee needed to be chosen.

Other candidates still expressed confidence that a compromise candidate could be chosen. But they privately expressed concern that the head of the selection committee, interim Jewish Agency chairman Yaakov Hagoel, has earmarked the job for his longtime political ally Danon, and is happy to keep the post for himself unless Danon is chosen.

"There is a conflict of interest designed not to resolve the problem," one of the candidates said. "The fox is in charge of the chickens."   

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called upon the selection committee to complete the process of choosing an Agency head, adding that he hopes his candidate is selected, citing her superlatives. 

"Ruth Calderon is the leading candidate, and I hope she wins," Lapid said at his Yesh Atid faction meeting. "I call on the selection committee to end this saga." 

A source close to Lapid said he believes that if Calderon is not selected, the entire selection process would be restarted. 

The seven candidates in alphabetical order are Calderon, former MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Danon, Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Oren, Belgian businessman Roby Spiegel and former minister Omer Yankelevich.

International Jewish leaders have expressed frustration with how long it has taken to replace Isaac Herzog as chairman of the Agency.

"The longer the process goes on, the more feckless and less relevant they appear," one key American Jewish leader said. "It leads to questions of why the Jewish Agency still exists if they can't determine who to lead them. But I still hope for white smoke."    



Tags Israel Jewish Agency Yair Lapid danny danon diaspora jews ruth calderon
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.
3

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
4

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
5

Russia says US submarine violated its waters in far east

A military plane lands onboard aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, in the Adriatic Sea, February 2, 2022. The Truman strike group is operating under NATO command and control along with several other NATO allies for coordinated maritime manoeuvres, anti-submarine warfare training and long-range tr

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by