Ukraine Crisis: Israelis launch fundraising campaign for Ukrainian Jews

A new online funding campaign seeks to raise NIS 250,000 for the Ukrainian-Jewish communities during a time of crisis and fear of invasion to their country by the Russian army.

"Our brothers are in trouble: Solidarity with the Jewish communities of Ukraine" is a new campaign that was launched Wednesday on Causematch.com by Israeli Jews. The organizers, Israelis from different fields of occupation, asked to not take credit for this cause, and have decided to remain behind the scenes.

"Members of the Jewish communities in Ukraine are going through days of anxiety, fear and uncertainty," the campaign page states, "news to which we are exposed here in Israel is for them a terrifying and threatening daily reality. They are in a state of emergency, and as residents of the area that will potentially be attacked, they are already paying heavy prices."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The campaign organizers explain on the landing page that there is a lack of medicine and basic products. "This is our moment to show solidarity" the campaign states, "Although we are here in Israel and for us, this is news from far away - we are unfortunately experienced in emergency situations. We know the fear and apprehension, sadness and uncertainty that accompany such periods. We also know the feeling when our brothers overseas enlist to help us in difficult times."

The call to action is the following: "Now is our time to reach out to caring and loving brothers overseas. Let's send them a signal of support, a message of connection and solidarity."

Protests against Russia's actions in Ukraine outside the Russian embassy, in Stockholm (credit: TT News Agency/Paul Wennerholm via Reuters)

The "Our Brothers are in Trouble" campaign is an Israeli initiative for solidarity and support for Jewish communities in Ukraine. "Through your donations, we can help communities stock up on food and medicine, and deal with the wave of referrals that is sweeping them," the organizers explain in Hebrew.

The purpose of this campaign, according to its organizers, is "giving love to thousands of Jews, both young and old, helping them get through this difficult period."

The Jerusalem Post reached out to the young Israeli man who initiated the project, who said "It's not about me or any of the volunteers here in Israel. We purposely didn't put any logos or affiliate ourselves with any organization since we appeal to all Israelis and all Ukrainian Jews without asking what type of Synagogue they go to - or don't."