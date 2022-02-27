One of Ukraine’s Chief Rabbis, Yaakov Bleich, spoke on Saturday to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call.

Rabbi Bleich tweeted Sunday morning about the conversation “President Zelensky called me today and requested that every Jew in Ukraine pray for the safety of each person in Ukraine and the end to the Russian invasion of our country. The Russian invasion threatens every Jew in Ukraine.”

In a conversation with The Jerusalem Post, Bleich recalls that “I received a phone call from the President's house and was told that he would be calling me within five minutes.” Bleich said. “When they didn’t call, I was given the Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman’s phone number and was asked to call via whatsapp, "he will pass the phone to the President.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Read more on the Russia-Ukraine War:

“Two minutes later, the president called me and said ‘Rabbi Bleich, it's Zelensky. Do me a favor, I need all of the Jews of Ukraine to pray for all of the Ukrainians. Please pray for the end to the Russian invasion of our country.’ I said that ‘we are already praying’, and the President said ‘They have more soldiers than ours, but we are more dedicated.’ We spoke for a few minutes, and I told him about all of the prayer initiatives going on in Ukraine and around the Jewish world. I finalized by saying that we pray for his success and that we are very proud of his conduct.’”

Bleich said that the call was very emotional, “I cried when I talked to President Zelensky. I cried with excitement”.



President Zelensky called me today &requested that every Jew in Ukraine pray for safety of each person in @Ukraine and the end to the Russian invasion of our country The Russian invasion threatens every Jew in Ukraine הנה לא ינום ולא יישן שומר ישראל #StandWithUkraine @MFA_Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ot1vXLeeZj — Chief Rabbi Bleich (@Ukrainerabbi) February 27, 2022

Bleich mentions that “the phone call was part of the President’s initiative entirely, and it shows his dedication to his people but also to religion and heritage” Bleich said.

Volodymyr Zelensky was born to Jewish parents and was noted to have been the first Jewish President of Ukraine and with Volodymyr Groysman as Prime Minister, Ukraine was the second country to have both a Jewish President and Prime Minister.