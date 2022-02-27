The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Zelensky calls on foreigners to join in war against Russia

Ukraine's embassy in Israel received many calls following Facebook post urging Israelis to join.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2022 10:58
Ukrainian servicemen take positions at the military airbase Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine (photo credit: Maksim Levin/Reuters)
Ukrainian servicemen take positions at the military airbase Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region, Ukraine
(photo credit: Maksim Levin/Reuters)

Ukraine has called on foreigners to come to the country and pick up arms to fight against Russian soldiers as they continue to assault the country.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday morning announced the formation of a new unit, the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, made up of foreigners who want to take part in the war.

“Foreigners willing to defend Ukraine and world order as part of the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, I invite you to contact foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine in your respective countries,” tweeted Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. “Together we defeated Hitler, and we will defeat Putin, too.”

Read more on the Russia-Ukraine War:

The call for foreigners to join the Ukrainian military in repelling the continued invasion comes shortly after the Ukrainian embassy in Tel Aviv called on Israelis to come.

Though it was removed shortly after being uploaded, the embassy gave contact information for those interested. 

Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, February 25, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, February 25, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)

“Urgent! To the attention of persons who wish to participate in the protection of Ukraine from Russian military aggression!” the embassy’s Facebook post on Saturday began. “Dear compatriots, brothers and all caring citizens of Israel and other countries who are currently in Israel! The embassy has begun the formation of lists of volunteers who wish to participate in combat actions against the Russian aggressor.”

The message said that “if you are ready to defend the sovereignty of Ukraine, please send... your CV to the email address [email protected],” the post continued, adding that those interested in joining should provide personal information including their “military specialty.”

Though the Israeli Foreign Ministry and IDF Spokesperson’s Unit declined to comment on the Ukrainian call for volunteers, The Jerusalem Post understands that despite being online for only a short period of time, many people called to volunteer. 

There are hundreds of thousands of citizens of Ukrainian descent in Israel, many of whom have served in the IDF. Israeli media interviewed in recent days several Israelis with Ukrainian citizenship who are currently in Ukraine and have already volunteered for combat.

According to a report in Haaretz, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk said that he was “particularly” interested in combat medics. 

Israel has said that it would provide humanitarian aid, including medical aid, to Ukraine. Though the IDF is not expected to deploy to Ukraine to provide medical care to soldiers, the IDF’s medical corps is known to be a leader in field medicine and disaster relief. 

Its field hospitals have been recognized by the World Health Organization as a qualified foreign medical team, making it able to deploy to other countries and aid in medical disaster relief. IDF troops can provide operating rooms, surgical teams, ICUs and inpatient referral surgical care.

The IDF’s medical corps is one of the largest health organizations in Israel and faces unique challenges, providing it with opportunities not available elsewhere and its forces with battlefield knowledge.

Following Russia’s invasion last week, Ukraine has been recruiting citizens of any age to its Armed Forces and has provided weapons to civilians as well as information as to how to build Molotov Cocktails to throw at Russian military vehicles.



