'Israel trying to maintain option to mediate between Ukraine and Russia’

Israel is not speaking out much on the war between Russia and Ukraine in order to be able to help mediate between the sides, Foreign Ministry Deputy Director-General for Eurasia Gary Koren said on Sunday.

“There are some things we are continuing to do, and these things are done quietly,” Koren told KAN when asked about Israeli involvement in diplomacy.

The senior Foreign Ministry official added: “We are in touch with all sides: Ukraine, Western states and also Putin’s government. Israel has an interest to keep this channel open, first of all at the working levels [of diplomats]…When it is needed and decided, we will have talks on other channels.”

When asked if Israel’s condemnation of Russia’s attack on Ukraine was relatively low-key in order to maintain the option of serving as an intermediary, Koren answered in the affirmative, saying: “Exactly as you described it.”

“It is important for us to maintain all channels with all states. We have Jewish communities in both countries we have necessary military coordination with Russia that is important to Israel’s security,” Koren added.

Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, February 25, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky, however, said Israel will not be able to mediate between Russia and Ukraine at this time.

“There is no window of opportunity for talks between Russia and Ukraine with Israeli mediation at this time,” Brodsky told KAN.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to host talks between himself and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call between the first two leaders on Friday.

Zelensky had made the request several times before, including to former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who approached Russia twice, to no avail. Bennett asked Putin when they met in October, and the Russian president refused.

In what could be seen as a preview of Putin’s claim to be “denazifying” Ukraine, a country whose president is Jewish and the grandson of a Holocaust survivor, Putin called Zelensky a Nazi in response to Bennett’s request, according to Yediot Aharonot. The Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment on the matter.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk said on Friday that Israel is "one of the most prominent possible intermediaries for Mr. Putin."

Bennett said in the call that he supports the Ukrainian people, without condemning Russia, echoing his public comments the day before.

Koren said that a plane with “tons of humanitarian aid” will depart from Israel to Poland on Monday.

Brodsky also said on Sunday that in the previous three days 1,500-2,000 Israelis crossed the border from Ukraine to Poland. Koren estimated that there are about 6,000 Israelis left in Ukraine, but it is unclear how many of them want to stay, and men who also have Ukrainian citizenship aged 16-60 could be forcibly conscripted.

“Jewish citizens of Ukraine also reach the border, and there is an increase in requests to immigrate to Israel,” Brodsky said.

The Israeli Embassy in Ukraine has staff at the border 24 hours a day, the ambassador said. Israel shut down the embassy in Ukraine over the weekend, with the staff sleeping in Poland and crossing over to be near the border each day. The embassy had previously moved from Kyiv to Lviv.