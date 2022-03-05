The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Chabad emissaries launch humanitarian campaign

The Hartmans have launched a campaign through the Worldwide Chabad Friends of Odessa

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Published: MARCH 5, 2022 20:22

Updated: MARCH 5, 2022 20:23
Jewish Orphans who were smuggled today from Odessa to Chisinau in a special rescue operation by Chabad and the IFCJ (International Fellowship of Christians and Jews) seen in Chisinau, Moldova, March 2, 2022. (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
Jewish Orphans who were smuggled today from Odessa to Chisinau in a special rescue operation by Chabad and the IFCJ (International Fellowship of Christians and Jews) seen in Chisinau, Moldova, March 2, 2022.
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

Among the Israelis who arrived from Ukraine toward the end of last week were Chabad emissaries Rabbi Moshe and Malkie Hartman, who work in Odessa and came to escort members of their community to the Promised Land.

The Hartmans, who will be returning to Ukraine to resume their duties, have meanwhile launched a campaign through the Worldwide Chabad Friends of Odessa with the help of Rabbi Hartman’s sister Rabbanit Shoshi Goldberg and her husband, Rabbi Yisroel Goldberg, who are the Chabad directors of the Rehavia and Nahlaot Chabad Center in Jerusalem.

In addition to funds, the Hartmans are hoping to receive new clothes, books and toys for children as well as dry and canned foods.

Anyone who can supply such items should contact Rabbi Yisroel Goldberg via WhatsApp at (052) 731-8777, or bring them to the Chabad Center at 52 King George Street in Jerusalem between 12 noon-2 p.m. this Sunday.

People who want to donate funds to help the Jewish community of Odessa, including those members who have come to Israel, should send their checks to Worldwide Friends of Chabad Odessa, Bank Leumi branch 837, account #4311257.

Odessa (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Odessa (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

In addition, the Hartmans are looking for people who are willing to host a refugee family. Making a room or an apartment available need not include food. Chabad can take care of food requirements, if necessary.

Anyone willing to host a refugee family should contact Rabbi Goldberg at the number above.



