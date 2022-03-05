The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Rabbi saves hundreds of Ukrainian Jews on Shabbat

Rabbi Pinhas Salzberg received between 400 and 500 Ukrainian Jews in Moldova, gave them a hot meal and helped them find a place to stay over the course of Shabbat

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: MARCH 5, 2022 21:08

Updated: MARCH 5, 2022 21:16
Ukrainian Jews find refuge in Moldova (photo credit: IOSIF SNEGOVIK)
Ukrainian Jews find refuge in Moldova
(photo credit: IOSIF SNEGOVIK)

MOLDOVA -  Rabbi Pinhas Zaltsman, an Orthodox rabbi in Chisinau, Moldova, had never broken Shabbat before.

But this Shabbat, because pikuah nefesh (saving lives) defers observance of the Sabbath, he drove to the Ukrainian border, took dozens of calls and texts, paid money where necessary, gave orders to cook on Shabbat for women and children and made life or death decisions about who to take and who to keep waiting.

He estimated that in one day, he received between 400 and 500 Ukrainian Jews, gave them a hot meal and helped them find a place to stay. Dozens slept in his small synagogue or the surrounding tents built by United Hatzalah, which partnered with him in the operation.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, he estimated that he has personally helped some 8000 Ukrainian Jews and spent more than seven million dollars. He has conducted three weddings, helped free an agunah and conducted 12 conversions with the help of the head of the Ukrainian Beit Din. 

"I want the leaders of Israel to know that we did this for the Jewish people, even though we have received no money from the Israeli government and we have not been called by the foreign minister or by the finance minister, who was born here in Chișinău.

Jewish refugees from Ukraine find refuge in Moldova (credit: IOSIF SNEGOVIK) Jewish refugees from Ukraine find refuge in Moldova (credit: IOSIF SNEGOVIK)

Salzman has received funding from United Hatzalah, the Vienna Jewish community and the Nacht Family Foundation of Checkpoint founder Marius Nacht. 

Due to his synagogue becoming a center for helping Ukrainian refugees, Salzman told his regular congregants to stay home.

"This Shabbat we told people not to pray or eat here," he said. "We had no idea where to put people."

The same happened a twenty minute walk away at Chabad of Moldova on Chabad Lubavitch Street. The local residents who normally attend services and meals were temporarily replaced by Chabad rabbis of major population centers in Ukraine.

The rabbis took turns saying the Hagomel blessing (that is said by people who have survived a traumatic, potentially life-threatening episode) after completing the reading of the Book of Exodus. At the lunch following services at the synagogue, they danced in joy, thankful to God to be alive. 



Tags Russia ukraine refugees jewish refugees Moldova Ukraine crisis Jews in Ukraine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

$1 million bounty on Putin offered by Russian businessman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at a polling station in Moscow.
2

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
3

Pro-Putin Chechen general who led 'gay purge' killed in Ukraine

General Magomed Tushayev and others.
4

Russia-Ukraine war: Roman Abramovich in Belarus assisting talks at Kyiv's request

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England.
5

Fuel and logistics problems frustrate Russian advance - analysis

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by