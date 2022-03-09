Historic Reunification and Revival of the General Zionist Party

Representatives of the "World Confederation of United Zionists" slate have recently signed a long-term agreement with "Tnuat Hamerkaz Haliberalit Hanoar Hatzioni" (The Liberal center movement - for Zionist youth), which officially launches an old-new faction in the World Zionist Congress: "Kol Israel – General Zionists".

The agreement provides the two slates with a combined presence of 33 delegates that was signed by David Yaari, Chairman of the Kol Israel faction; and Nisan Cialik, Honorary Chairman of the same faction.

The World Zionist Congress is an elective body that represents the Jewish communities around the world and serves as the World Zionist Organization's higher constitutive and decision-making body. The Congress outlines the WZO's policy, elects representatives to sit in its different institutions, and sets the course for the global Zionist movement.

The General Zionists, whom the new faction represents, played a central role in the development of the Zionist Movement and the establishment of the state of Israel.

Until the establishment of the state, most Zionists were General Zionists, including leaders such as the state's visionary leader, Theodor Herzl; Israel's first President, Dr. Chaim Weizmann; Abba Hillel Silver; Yosef Sapir; and others.

Nisan Cialik and David Yaari (credit: Kol Israel)

Chairman of the Kol Israel faction, David Yaari, mentioned that "the reunification of the two parties comes at a critical time for the Zionist movement and is a revival of the General Zionist vision".

"At a time when Zionism is losing relevance with the next generation and has become even more politicized into narrower interest groups, there is a need for a party in the center that can engage global Jewry to strengthen their connection with Israel,” Yaari added

According to a statement put forth from the new party, among the joint faction's biggest areas of focus are empowering the Zionist federations across diaspora Jewish communities, strengthening Zionist education and meaningful interactions for the next generation, encouraging Aliyah, and promoting innovation within the Zionist Movement.

“Making Zionism relevant, particularly to young Jews in the diaspora and in Israel, is vital if we want to see a resurgent Zionist movement" Yaari added.

"We must also work harder to engage our natural centrist and apolitical partners inside local communities to connect to their Zionist federations and the national institutions. The cooperation between our two respective parties reflects our shared values and belief in the investment in future generations."

"Tnuat Hamerkaz Haliberalit Hanoar Hatzioni" said that the importance of the new cooperation agreement lies in the fact that the two movements share an ideational and value base – pure Zionism.

"The two organizations have joint ideological roots in the aspiration to form a bridge between Israel and diaspora Jewry and in the current times, with various challenges, we must work to strengthen this bridge,” according to Cialik.

The World Confederation of United Zionists is a slate in the World Zionist Congress that promotes pure Zionism and the strengthening of connections between Israel and diaspora Jewry.

The Confederation operates in 18 countries and believes that Zionism from the Diaspora should not be narrowed or limited by domestic Israeli political party agenda nor the religious streams. As such, it places Zionism and Israel in the center and cooperates with Zionist entities in the diaspora that believe in the pragmatic modernization and innovative development of Zionism as the national liberation movement of the Jewish people.

"Tnuat Hamerkaz Haliberalit Hanoar Hatzioni" is a slate in the World Zionist Congress. The slate was founded by the Hanoar Hatzioni movement, which operates in the Zionist world for the past 96 years in the field of Jewish education, promoting the values of Judaism, Zionism, and humanism.

The movement operates in 48 educational communities in 22 countries: from Australia to Canada, Europe, South America, and Asia.

Its educational perception is educating the next generation based on Jewish and Zionist values, with a liberal-humanistic agenda. The movement has ~8,000 members worldwide, manages camps and training programs, and brings hundreds of youngsters to Israel annually in a variety of programs.