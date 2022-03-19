The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Father of fallen soldier arrives in Israel from Ukraine

Identified among the refugees fleeing Ukraine, he and his wife landed in Israel to a ceremonial reception.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 19, 2022 12:40

Updated: MARCH 19, 2022 13:30
Jewish immigrants fleeing the war in Ukraine, on a rescue flight sponsored by the IFCJ, arrive at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, March 6, 2022. (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
Jewish immigrants fleeing the war in Ukraine, on a rescue flight sponsored by the IFCJ, arrive at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, March 6, 2022.
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

German Reshkov Simionov, father of fallen soldier German Rojikov, landed Wednesday at Ben-Gurion Airport after fleeing to Moldova from Ukraine.

Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, who knew his son from his army career, was shocked to see Reshkov Simionov and his wife among the thousands of refugees from Ukraine on the border with Moldova. 

"This is a closure," he said: "20 years after the son guarded the lives of the Shomron citizens, we were able to pay back the favor to his father."

Reshkov Simionov was welcomed in a ceremonial reception at Ben Gurion, with Defense Ministry and Jewish Agency representatives in attendance.

"There is nothing compared to the Jewish people, and there is nothing like the State of Israel that my son died defending," he said. "The State of Israel is like heaven; it is the only country that manages to save her citizens in the middle of this chaos.

"At my toughest moment I met Dagan, who helped my wife and I immensely. I have no words to express my gratitude," he tearfully said.

Dagan was in Ukraine as part of a delegation to help Jewish refugees flee through the Ukraine-Moldova border.

(credit: Esther Alush) (credit: Esther Alush)

"I knew German's son when he served in the army," said Dagan at the reception. "He was a decorated officer who protected the citizens of the Shomron. He was a hero of Israel. Your son guarded our citizens and all citizens of Israel – you will never be alone again. Welcome home.

"This is a very moving closure and display of gratitude to a man who sacrificed his life for the security of our country. I am thrilled we could help his father arrive safely here and save him from the harsh sights in Ukraine," he said.

"Our door is open to whoever is in need. We will continue to escort German's family in their absorption."

Yaakov Hagoel, CEO of the World Zionist Organization and acting director of the Jewish Agency, said that they are getting "a large hug from Jerusalem in the name of all the Jewish people. The Jewish Agency for Israel leads one of the greatest operations in recent years: to bring all Jewish refugees from Ukraine to Israel. The State of Israel has a moral duty for those who fell for her in battle."

The Reshkov-Simionovs will live in a hotel in Netanya for a short while, and then be relocated to Shaked, village in the north of Shomron.



Tags IDF jewish refugees IDF Soldiers Ukraine crisis Jews in Ukraine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bennett advises Zelensky to surrender to Russia, Zelensky refuses - report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.
2

Asteroid impacts Earth just two hours after it was discovered

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Anonymous hacks Russian federal agency, releases 360,000 documents

Anonymous video message
4

American journalist killed, another wounded by Russian forces near Kyiv

A member of the Ukrainian forces takes a position, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Irpin, Ukraine March 12, 2022.
5

IRGC fired missiles at Iraq in response to Israeli drone strike - report

View of a damaged building in the aftermath of missile attacks in Erbil, Iraq March 13, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by