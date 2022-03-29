Remembering Julia Koschitzky, Canada Jewry’s 'Foreign Minister'

If there is one message of condolence that philanthropist and Jewish-Canadian businessman David Koschitzky was moved by, after the passing of his mother-in-law and aunt Julia Koschitzky, it was of a stranger the family never heard of. “About three hours after she died and it wasn't public knowledge yet, a friend forwarded us a post on Facebook. The post went something like this:” Koschitzky told The Jerusalem Post on Monday, and tried to remember the exact wording: “I just heard that Julia Koschitzky died. I hope it's not true. She was the most humble and nice woman I ever needed. I am a customer service representative at Toronto Pearson Airport. Every time she came, she gave you a present. I said to her ‘you don't have to give me a present’. And she said, ‘I know, but everybody screams at you. And I want you to know you do a good job.’”

Koschitzky said that “Julia wasn't on an airplane since the COVID-19 pandemic, yet some complete stranger felt the necessity to write this on Facebook. This woman isn't Jewish, but that's the point of my mother-in-law’s Jewish identity. She was a member of the Order of Canada, meaning that she could swear in new immigrants. She officiated thousands of ceremonies. She would make sure she would have a picture with every person. And she would talk and learn a little bit about them.” David Koschitzky is Co-Chair and CEO North America of IKO. He is married to his wife Sarena Koschitzky (daughter of Julia), and together they have five children. Currently, David is an executive member of Keren Hayesod, Member of the Board of Governors of The Jewish Agency, Chair of The Jewish Agency’s Strategic Planning Committee, and Chair of Canada’s Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs.

During the 90’s, Julia Koschitzky was Chair of the Keren Hayesod World Board of Trustees, having completed a two-year term as President of the United Israel Appeal of Canada. Till her death, she served on the Keren Hayesod-UIA Executive and has been named Honorary President. She served as Chair of the Israel Now Consortium and as Chair of Israel Advocacy for the Toronto Jewish Federation. Mrs. Koschitzky served as a Trustee of the York University Foundation and served on the Advisory Board of York University for Jewish Studies. As U.I.A. President, she had an important role in shaping the relationship of Canadian Jewry with Israel, with particular reference to UIA’s mandate in supporting human, social and educational needs. This was especially meaningful, as Canadian Jewry had taken a central place in “Operation Exodus”, the campaign to assist the mass immigration of Soviet Jews to Israel.

She has become increasingly involved with the Jewish Agency for Israel, serving as a Member of the Board of Governors since 1990, a member of the Executive and has co-Chaired the Education Department of the Jewish Agency.

Keren Hayesod sent out a press release after her death and said that “On behalf of the worldwide family, donors, and leadership of Keren Hayesod-United Israel Appeal, we send her husband, Henry, her children Sarena and David (past Chairman, World Board of Trustees), Hartley and Faye, Jonathan and Tamar, and Leelah and Joseph our deepest condolences.”

Julia Koschitzky (credit: COURTESY KEREN HAYESOD)

Julia was the recipient of many distinguished awards, including the Woman of Valor Award, the Israel Goldstein Prize for her outstanding service to Keren Hayesod, the Washington UJA Federations of North America – special presentation honoring past Chairs of Keren Hayesod, the Bronfman Award to Julia & Henry Koschitzky from Canadian Jewish Congress, and several other awards.

She was buried in Israel, and the family sat “Shiva” in Israel and ended the week of mourning on Tuesday in Toronto Canada.

David Koschiyzky added that “I've just been overwhelmed at how many people have come in whether they are lay leaders or professionals within the NGO world. The common theme they've all said is that the first time they met her, they were just getting involved, whether it was a professional level, or a lay leaders level, and the manner that she welcomed them in to do their roles. She made them feel like the thing they were doing was extremely important. And because of that they felt that they really blossomed.

Julia was Koschitzky ’s mother-in-law, but even before he married Sarena, she was his aunt - who married her uncle, “she was always insulted when people thought I was her son, for many good reasons. But one was because it would make her older than she was,” Koschitzky said laughingly. “I marched at her wedding. I was five-and-a-half.”

Koschitzky said that Julia was the first of the broad and active family members who took on a role with international Jewish causes, and of course Israel. “Her sister-in-law, my mother, was very involved in Canadian Jewish needs. Julia expanded her involvement in the global Jewish sense. She felt a significant drive to play a part in global Jewish needs, especially those that were connected to Israel. So whether it was freeing Russian Jews or Ethiopian Jews; she always put an emphasis on a global picture, and with a specialty of Israel, she was a real Zionist.”

Koschitzky said that “She had a relationship with every Israeli leader that wanted to have a relationship with her. And when they met her, they wanted to continue their relationship. She entertained them at her home and would meet them when she was in Israel.”

Whether it was Shimon Peres, Yitzchak Rabin, Bibi Netanyahu or Ehud Olmert - she was apolitical. Her friendship had nothing to do with what side of the politics you were on.

Yet Koschitzky said that she didn’t follow Israeli politics, but was very well connected, “She didn't care about the politics. If you asked me did she know the political nuance of who was going to form a coalition? It didn't bother her at least. All she cared about was that you now have a role and wanted to work with them.”

World Chairman of Keren Hayesod, Sam Grundwerg told the Jerusalem Post that: “Julia Koschitzky z”l was one of the most prominent figures in the entire Jewish world and was Keren Hayesod royalty. She was a standout leader in Toronto as well as in so many Jewish organizations where she greatly enhanced the status of the Jewish people in the world and advanced Keren Hayesod’s activities on behalf of the people of Israel. I am confident that Julia’s memory and legacy will continue to inspire the global Jewish community, including the next generation of leaders and will serve as a guiding light for future generations. She will be sorely missed.”