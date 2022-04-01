The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Lev Tahor head gets 12 year prison term for kidnapping, sex trafficking

Nachman Helbrans and Meyer Rosner were convicted of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl, bringing her to Mexico to be back with her "husband."

By AARON REICH
Published: APRIL 1, 2022 14:59

Updated: APRIL 1, 2022 15:30
Members of Lev Tahor in Guatemala (photo credit: JORGE LOPEZ)
Members of Lev Tahor in Guatemala
(photo credit: JORGE LOPEZ)

Nachman Helbrans, the leader of the extremist Jewish haredi sect Lev Tahor, was sentenced to 12 years in prison along with another senior member on crimes of kidnapping and sex trafficking, the US Justice Department announced on Thursday.

Helbrans and fellow Lev Tahor member Meyer Rosner were convicted in November 2021 of orchestrating the kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy from Woodridge, New York, smuggling them to Mexico. There, the girl was reunited with her "husband" in order to resume their illegal sexual relationship.

“No mother should ever have to wake up to find her children missing. And no child should ever be forced into a sexual relationship,” US attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. 

“Today’s sentencings send a clear message: those who kidnap and sexually exploit children will be prosecuted and punished to the full extent of the law.”

The ruling noted that Helbrans showed "not a single ounce of remorse for his behavior." In his defense, Helbrans said he was only punished because "I was a pious Jew," haredi media reported.

Rabbi Shlomo Helbrans of Lev Tahor (credit: Courtesy)Rabbi Shlomo Helbrans of Lev Tahor (credit: Courtesy)

Helbrans is the leader of Lev Tahor, taking over from his father, the sect's founder Shlomo Helbrans after he drowned to death in 2017.

Known by some as the "Jewish Taliban," the controversial Lev Tahor sect is infamous for its isolationism, usage of child marriages, strict adherence to doctrine and absolute control the leadership has over the lives of the members. 

These controversial views were made infamous enough under Shlomo's leadership. However, many have described Helbrans as being even more extreme, with some reports noting that he only allowed the sect's members to eat bread and produce and allegedly forced his sister to eat sesame seeded bread despite her being allergic, ultimately killing her.

Rosner was described as Helbrans's top lieutenant by the Department of Justice.

Their membership has been located in countries throughout the world such as New York, Israel, Mexico, Canada and Guatemala. Its members have also been spotted in Turkey and Bosnia and Herzegovina, with several having made clear their intent to move to Iran after having pledged allegiance to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

This is a developing story.



Tags Haredi crime hassidim lev tahor cult kidnapping Sex trafficking
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
3

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
4

Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire

An Azeri soldier is seen at fighting positions near divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region
5

All 42 children who were reported missing on school trip were found

Nahal Og

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by