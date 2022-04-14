The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Former Chabad emissaries to Ukraine making seder for new arrivals to Israel

“The shluchim in the Ukraine act as our social workers. They call and say they need help and we help," Chabad Rabbi in Ukraine Traxler said.

By HOWARD BLAS
Published: APRIL 14, 2022 18:41
A cook prepares soup for group seder meals (photo credit: CHABAD)
A cook prepares soup for group seder meals
(photo credit: CHABAD)

Thanks to Chabad Rabbi Menachem Traxler and Chabad shluchim (emissaries) to Ukraine—now living in Israel  -nearly 1,000 newly arrived olim from 180 Ukrainian families will consume over 20,000 kosher for Passover meals, surrounded by members of their former Ukrainian communities and their beloved rabbis. 

Former members of the Jewish communities of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dinepro, Odessa, Donetsk, Mariupol,  Kherson, Zirproza, and Zhytomyr will share the entire Pesach festival with lantzman from back home.  They will be reunited and will enjoy Passover in such places as Ma’aleh Adumim,  Netanya, Beit Chanah, Beit Rivka and Vered Yeriho. 

Traxler is the founder and director of Pantry Packers, the food distribution arm of Colel Chabad, the oldest continuously operating network of social services in Israel. Traxler greeted many of the new immigrants at baggage claim at Ben Gurion Airport and saw just how little they arrived with. He knew the upcoming Passover holiday would provide additional challenges and began considering ways to help.

Traxler and other Chabad emissaries devised an extensive plan to bring Ukrainian families together—by community---for an all-inclusive 7-day Passover experience—at various vacant-for-Pesach boarding yeshivot around Israel. 

The new immigrants, and the rabbis themselves, have experienced a very traumatic past few weeks and months.

Ukrainian Jews find refuge in Moldova (credit: IOSIF SNEGOVIK) Ukrainian Jews find refuge in Moldova (credit: IOSIF SNEGOVIK)

Rebbetzin Miriam Moskowitz and her husband, Rabbi Moshe Moskowitz, who have served as Chabad emissaries in Kharkiv—40 miles from the border with Russia (in the northeastern Ukrainian) since 1990, had built a thriving Jewish community where over 400 children of all ages attend weekly programs.

After the war broke out, the Moskowitzes arrived in Israel in time to organize a Purim celebration for 300 newly arrived Ukrainian refugees.

The couple continues to minister to their now dispersed community—in Israel and back home. “The community is currently in four places—Kharkiv, different cities in the Ukraine, Europe and in Israel.”  She describes her former synagogue - in the firing zone - where 100 people are living in the basement with boarded-up windows.  She notes, “There are 10,000 left in Kharkiv.”

A team of Chabad emissaries still remains in Kharkiv where they will provide 150-200 hot meals a day, and are organizing Passover seders.  Rabbi Moskowitz still hopes to return to Kharkiv to conduct the communal seder.   And they hope to return home one day.  “We want to go back,” though she acknowledges, “It will be a different Kharkiv when we get back.” 

The Moskowitzes are keenly aware of the importance of Passover is for her community. “It is the only festival the Jews of the Soviet Union knew about.  “I hope this festival of freedom, people will have good thoughts,”  Rebbetzin Moskowitz offers. 

While she acknowledges that “everyone is lost and overwhelmed,” that it is “painful” and that most families will spend Passover without males ages 18-60 who were not permitted to leave Ukraine, she takes some comfort in the fact that she will join 31 families from her town in Kfar Citrin, a boy’s dorm during the year, where they will enjoy what she describes as “Pesach Camp.”

Rabbi Shlomo Wilhelm, Chief Rabbi of Zhitomir and Western Ukraine, arrived there 1994.  His team of emissaries helped nearly 3,500 of Zhitomir’s estimated 5,000 Jews enter Moldova and Poland by bus, or immigrate to Israel. 

 Wilhelm arrived last month in Israel with 100 students from the local Jewish day school.  One shaliach remains in Zhotomir to tend to the needs of the local Jewish community.

Rabbi Pinchas Vishedski of Donetsk is no stranger to abruptly picking up and resettling his community. The 2014 Ukrainian revolution forced his community to relocate to Kyiv, before later returning to Donetsk.

“We left everything behind to save all of the people,” recounts Rabbi Visnitsky. They later returned to Donetsk and reopened Kehillat Kedem, where many are Jewishly observant.

Vishedski, who has been in touch with his congregants via WhatsApp, is preparing for Passover with approximately 75 families from his community.  “We will be on a big campus near Nir Etzion - with kids programs and psychologists who will be here to help.” He is proud of his fellow shluchim for their commitment to their communities. “The rabbis of the kehillot are the same rabbis who arrived with them.  They need help!” 

Traxler is proud of the network of emissaries who are helping Ukrainians both in Israel and in Ukraine. “The shluchim in the Ukraine act as our social workers. They call and say they need help and we help.   For those in Israel, Traxler adds, “When refugees come, we are the first call.” 



Tags Chabad Passover ukraine jews Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
3

Scientists find leg of dinosaur that was killed by the great asteroid

Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.
4

Third victim of Tel Aviv terror attack a former Israeli Olympian

Barak Lufan, Olympic athlete, was criticaly injured in a terror shooting attack in Tel Aviv on April 7, 2022, and died the next day.
5

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by