Thanks to Chabad Rabbi Menachem Traxler and Chabad shluchim (emissaries) to Ukraine—now living in Israel -nearly 1,000 newly arrived olim from 180 Ukrainian families will consume over 20,000 kosher for Passover meals, surrounded by members of their former Ukrainian communities and their beloved rabbis.

Former members of the Jewish communities of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dinepro, Odessa, Donetsk, Mariupol, Kherson, Zirproza, and Zhytomyr will share the entire Pesach festival with lantzman from back home. They will be reunited and will enjoy Passover in such places as Ma’aleh Adumim, Netanya, Beit Chanah, Beit Rivka and Vered Yeriho.

Traxler is the founder and director of Pantry Packers, the food distribution arm of Colel Chabad, the oldest continuously operating network of social services in Israel. Traxler greeted many of the new immigrants at baggage claim at Ben Gurion Airport and saw just how little they arrived with. He knew the upcoming Passover holiday would provide additional challenges and began considering ways to help.

Traxler and other Chabad emissaries devised an extensive plan to bring Ukrainian families together—by community---for an all-inclusive 7-day Passover experience—at various vacant-for-Pesach boarding yeshivot around Israel.

The new immigrants, and the rabbis themselves, have experienced a very traumatic past few weeks and months.

Ukrainian Jews find refuge in Moldova (credit: IOSIF SNEGOVIK)

Rebbetzin Miriam Moskowitz and her husband, Rabbi Moshe Moskowitz, who have served as Chabad emissaries in Kharkiv—40 miles from the border with Russia (in the northeastern Ukrainian) since 1990, had built a thriving Jewish community where over 400 children of all ages attend weekly programs.

After the war broke out, the Moskowitzes arrived in Israel in time to organize a Purim celebration for 300 newly arrived Ukrainian refugees.

The couple continues to minister to their now dispersed community—in Israel and back home. “The community is currently in four places—Kharkiv, different cities in the Ukraine, Europe and in Israel.” She describes her former synagogue - in the firing zone - where 100 people are living in the basement with boarded-up windows. She notes, “There are 10,000 left in Kharkiv.”

A team of Chabad emissaries still remains in Kharkiv where they will provide 150-200 hot meals a day, and are organizing Passover seders. Rabbi Moskowitz still hopes to return to Kharkiv to conduct the communal seder. And they hope to return home one day. “We want to go back,” though she acknowledges, “It will be a different Kharkiv when we get back.”

The Moskowitzes are keenly aware of the importance of Passover is for her community. “It is the only festival the Jews of the Soviet Union knew about. “I hope this festival of freedom, people will have good thoughts,” Rebbetzin Moskowitz offers.

While she acknowledges that “everyone is lost and overwhelmed,” that it is “painful” and that most families will spend Passover without males ages 18-60 who were not permitted to leave Ukraine, she takes some comfort in the fact that she will join 31 families from her town in Kfar Citrin, a boy’s dorm during the year, where they will enjoy what she describes as “Pesach Camp.”

Rabbi Shlomo Wilhelm, Chief Rabbi of Zhitomir and Western Ukraine, arrived there 1994. His team of emissaries helped nearly 3,500 of Zhitomir’s estimated 5,000 Jews enter Moldova and Poland by bus, or immigrate to Israel.

Wilhelm arrived last month in Israel with 100 students from the local Jewish day school. One shaliach remains in Zhotomir to tend to the needs of the local Jewish community.

Rabbi Pinchas Vishedski of Donetsk is no stranger to abruptly picking up and resettling his community. The 2014 Ukrainian revolution forced his community to relocate to Kyiv, before later returning to Donetsk.

“We left everything behind to save all of the people,” recounts Rabbi Visnitsky. They later returned to Donetsk and reopened Kehillat Kedem, where many are Jewishly observant.

Vishedski, who has been in touch with his congregants via WhatsApp, is preparing for Passover with approximately 75 families from his community. “We will be on a big campus near Nir Etzion - with kids programs and psychologists who will be here to help.” He is proud of his fellow shluchim for their commitment to their communities. “The rabbis of the kehillot are the same rabbis who arrived with them. They need help!”

Traxler is proud of the network of emissaries who are helping Ukrainians both in Israel and in Ukraine. “The shluchim in the Ukraine act as our social workers. They call and say they need help and we help. For those in Israel, Traxler adds, “When refugees come, we are the first call.”