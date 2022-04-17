The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
B’nai B’rith World Center-Jerusalem Award winners announced for 2022

Since 1992, the B’nai B’rith World Center Award for Journalism has recognized excellence in reporting on contemporary Diaspora Jewish communities and on the state of Israel-Diaspora relations.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: APRIL 17, 2022 12:09
Ariel Kahana (photo credit: PR)
Ariel Kahana
(photo credit: PR)

The B’nai B’rith World Center-Jerusalem has announced the winners of its Award for Journalism Recognizing Excellence in Diaspora Reportage for 2022. Award Winner: Ariel Kahana, political correspondent, Israel Hayom; Certificate of Merit: Yisrael Katzover, reporter and commentator for Hamodia; Lifetime Achievement Award: Shlomo Nakdimon.

Kahana will receive the award in recognition of a series of articles and interviews about anti-Semitism in the United States, Israel-Diaspora relations and the integrity of the relationship in the time of COVID-19. 

Katzover will receive a Certificate of Merit for a series of articles on Jewish communities in Arab countries. 

Nakdimon will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award for his extensive and exceptional body of work, which spans more than six decades and reflects a profound commitment to the essence of the award. 

Shlomo Nakdimon (credit: PR) Shlomo Nakdimon (credit: PR)

Since its establishment in 1992, the B’nai B’rith World Center Award for Journalism has recognized excellence in reporting on contemporary Diaspora Jewish communities and on the state of Israel-Diaspora relations in Israeli print, broadcast and online media. The award is widely recognized as the most prestigious prize in the Israeli media industry for Diaspora reportage and was established to help strengthen the relationship between Israel and the Diaspora. The award highlights the important contributions the media can make toward strengthening the relationship between Israel and world Jewry by encouraging quality reporting on Diaspora communities and Israel-Diaspora relations. 

The distinguished members of the award jury are: Ya'akov Ahimeir, former editor and anchor, Israel Public Broadcasting Corporation, and Lifetime Achievement Award winner for 2016; Dr. Yehudith Auerbach, former head of the Department of Journalism and Communication Studies, Bar-Ilan University; Prof. Emeritus Sergio DellaPergola, The Institute of Contemporary Jewry, Hebrew University; Sallai Meridor, former Israeli ambassador to the United States and former chairman of the Zionist Executive and Jewish Agency for Israel; Prof. Gabriela Shalev, former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations; journalist Yair Sheleg; Asher Weill, publisher and editor of “Ariel,” The Israel Review of Arts and Letters (1981-2003).



