Is it still possible for Sephardic Jews to get a Portuguese passport? Since the law was amended it is more difficult than it was till recently, but according to a professional who has dealt with thousands of applicants - it is still possible and explained how to do so.

Recently, Portugal has changed the regulation that allows Sephardic Jews and their descendants to get Portuguese citizenship. The changes were made due to complaints against the nationality process of the oligarch Roman Abramovich. The changes will apply as of this month.

“Despite the new requirements, it is important to point out that it is still possible for Sephardic Jews to obtain the nationality that is rightfully theirs” explained Itai Mor, founder of The Portuguese Passport Club, to The Jerusalem Post on Monday. “The current process may be harder but the advantages of having a Portuguese passport remain the same,” Mor said. Mor, an Israeli attorney, has assisted many Israelis in obtaining Portuguese citizenship.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Since 2015, more than 137,000 Jews applied for citizenship as permitted by law. So far, over 57,000 of them have received it. The new Portuguese citizens can thus reunite with their historical and cultural heritage. They are also allowed to work and live in Portugal, a country that has seen major growth in several sectors in recent years (especially in tourism and technology) and other countries that are integrated into the European Union.

Mor explained that the decree contemplates some changes and stipulates: “Portuguese nationality may be granted to descendants of Sephardic Jews expelled from Portugal in the 16th century, as long they provide that ‘a tradition of belonging to a Sephardic community of Portuguese origin is demonstrated, based on proven objective requirements of connection to Portugal, namely surnames, family language, direct or collateral descent.’”

Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa gestures near national flags of Israel and Portugal upon landing at Ben Gurion International Airport to take part in a Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial event (credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)

In addition, the person applying for Portuguese nationality must not have been convicted of a sentence of imprisonment of three years or more for a crime punishable under Portuguese law. Mor added that “The applicant needs to apply to the Ministry of Justice in Portugal and then to the Jewish community in Lisbon, which is currently the only community that gives an authenticated document as to Sephardic origins.” He added that “the community experiences a heavy workload, so it is best to apply to the Ministry of Justice first and complete the authentication process after. In this way, the request isn't delayed.”

After September 1, the new conditions under which nationality can be granted include a certificate proving "regular movements throughout life", when "such facts demonstrate an effective and lasting connection to Portugal. It also requested to bring a document of ownership, "transmitted 'mortis causa', of real rights on real estate" in Portugal, and of "other personal rights of enjoyment of shares in commercial or cooperative companies".

Mor explained that "these changes have been much debated in Portugal because of their fast application. It is not yet clear whether the authorities will follow them to the letter or choose to interpret them in a lenient way. A discussion on the matter will surely follow.”

On March 15th, The Jerusalem Post published that the religious leader of the Jewish community in Porto, Daniel Litvak, is banned from leaving Portugal and is subject to periodic presentations to the authorities, after being detained on suspicion of corruption. The Portuguese media reported that the leader of the Jewish Community of Porto was arrested by the National Anti-Corruption Unit of the Polícia Judiciária (investigation police). As a result of the investigation, several processes for Sephardic Jews to obtain Portuguese citizenship will be endangered, with an emphasis on the Roman Abramovich case. Abramovich, who is regarded as one of the closest men to Vladimir Putin, has suffered several sanctions in the West, especially in the United Kingdom, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Yehuda, an Israeli in his 60s has been in the process of obtaining Portuguese citizenship for the past two years. He paid about NIS 10,000 an Israeli firm that is taking care of the process and an additional NIS 1,500 to a genealogist to bring proof that he has a connection to the Expulsion of Jews from Spain. “My mother is from Jewish-Kurdish-Iraqi background. Her maiden name was Mizrachi and this was enough to prove that I have a connection,” he said.

Yehuda admitted that “there is a bit of indulgence in the whole process: the Jewish community received money for taking care of my request and so did the genealogist. The Israeli company that I hired lives off of people like me - so, in all, the citizenship process was profitable for many people and groups.”

He added that the change in the Portuguese law is something that won’t affect him personally but will indeed influence his family. “Since the rules have changed, my siblings and children who were thinking of joining into the process and utilizing the fact that I will be recognized as a citizen, to become one themselves - which is something they could have done till the law was changed. Therefore, my brothers and sons have decided to wait and see what the situation is when things clear up. At the moment they're on the fence and won’t start the process yet.”

Yehuda said that “there is a stain on the Jewish community, and the Portuguese government won’t trust someone who works in a dirty manner. In a way, it's understandable that the government wants to deal with authorizing citizenship by themselves.”