Ukraine should not be offered EU membership - Austria foreign minister

While Alexander Schallenberg does advocate deeper ties between Europe and Ukraine, full membership is not one of them and instead, other paths should be used

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 24, 2022 08:55
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, January 18, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR/FILE PHOTO)
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, January 18, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR/FILE PHOTO)

Ukraine should not be offered European Union membership, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said last week at a European media summit, Pravda reported.

While Schallenberg does advocate deeper ties between Europe and Ukraine, full membership is not one of them and instead, other paths should be used. This would include joining the EU's economic zone or just maintaining the current status quo, Austrian outlet Heute reported.

As for why Ukraine shouldn't receive EU candidate status this June, Schallenberg pointed to states in the Western Balkans that are currently joining talks for EU accession.

Joining the European Union is something Ukraine has vocally called for. This follows years of warming relations with the West, but these calls became even more vocal following Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the end of February.

Ahead of this invasion and during it, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly cited fears of Ukraine's closer ties with the West, with many pointing to efforts to join both the EU and NATO among them.

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky winks in a video statement with sand bags behind him in Kyiv, in this still image obtained from social media. (credit: Instagram/Volodymyr Zelensky/via Reuters) UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky winks in a video statement with sand bags behind him in Kyiv, in this still image obtained from social media. (credit: Instagram/Volodymyr Zelensky/via Reuters)

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has already submitted Ukraine's application to join and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has also said that they want Ukraine in the EU.

"Indeed over time, they belong to us. They are one of us and we want them in," von der Leyen said in late February.

Reuters contributed to this report.



