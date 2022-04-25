World Jewish population nears pre-Holocaust numbers at 15.2 million

The world Jewish population reached 15.2 million by the end of 2020 - only a little more than a million under the numbers of the eve of the Holocaust in 1939 which stood at 16.6 million, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics.

The countries with the most Jews in the world are Israel with 6.9 million Jews and the US with six million.

Israel's number of Jews has increased tenfold since the establishment of Israel in 1948 at which time there were 650,000 Jews in Israel.

France has 445,000 Jews, a number which may have dwindled drastically if Marine Le Pen and won the presidential election because many Jews had said they would leave France if she won.

The rest of the nine countries in the world with the most Jews are Canada, the UK, Argentina, Russia, and Germany and Australia is tied at eight and nine with 118,000 Jews each.

Of the Jews living in Israel, 5.4 million were born in Israel, and 1.5 million made aliyah. Two-thirds of the Jews who made aliyah came from the US or Europe, and most of the rest came from Africa or Asia.