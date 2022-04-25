The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

World Jewish population nears pre-Holocaust numbers at 15.2 million

On the eve of the Holocaust in 1939, the World Jewish population numbered 16.6 people.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: APRIL 25, 2022 18:00
Birkat Kohanim at the Western Wall in the shadow of coronavirus (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Birkat Kohanim at the Western Wall in the shadow of coronavirus
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The world Jewish population reached 15.2 million by the end of 2020 - only a little more than a million under the numbers of the eve of the Holocaust in 1939 which stood at 16.6 million, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics.

The countries with the most Jews in the world are Israel with 6.9 million Jews and the US with six million.

Israel's number of Jews has increased tenfold since the establishment of Israel in 1948 at which time there were 650,000 Jews in Israel.

France has 445,000 Jews, a number which may have dwindled drastically if Marine Le Pen and won the presidential election because many Jews had said they would leave France if she won.

The rest of the nine countries in the world with the most Jews are Canada, the UK, Argentina, Russia, and Germany and Australia is tied at eight and nine with 118,000 Jews each.

JEWISH YOUTH from all over the world participate in the March of the Living visit the Auschwitz concentration camp, in Poland, in 2019 (credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90) JEWISH YOUTH from all over the world participate in the March of the Living visit the Auschwitz concentration camp, in Poland, in 2019 (credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)

Of the Jews living in Israel, 5.4 million were born in Israel, and 1.5 million made aliyah. Two-thirds of the Jews who made aliyah came from the US or Europe, and most of the rest came from Africa or Asia.



Tags jews population Central Bureau of Statistics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple
2

Putin demands Russia gain control of Jerusalem church as promised

Church of St Alexander Nevsky, Jerusalem.
3

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
4

Russia planned to invade Belarus after Lukashenko was reelected - GUR

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin (right) gestures next to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Sirius educational center, in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on February 15.
5

Israeli weapon seen used by Neo-Nazi Ukrainian unit against Russia

Members of Azov battalion attend a rally on the Volunteer Day honouring fighters, who joined the Ukrainian armed forces during a military conflict in the country's eastern regions, in central Kiev, Ukraine March 14, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by