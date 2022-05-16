Boston family sees all four daughters serve as lone soldiers in IDF

A Jewish family in Boston, Massachusetts will see their fourth and youngest daughter serve as a Lone Soldier in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) alongside her three older sisters – the first time that a family from the US has four daughters serving simultaneously, according to public records.

The Boston family will now see their youngest daughter join the elder three daughters, who are 24, 23 and 20 years old respectively and each serve in prestigious positions in the IDF. The eldest of the four sisters is an active reservist in an elite Navy unit, the second-born completed a pilot’s course and currently serves as a pilot in the 120th squadron on the Nevatim Air Force base, and the third daughter serves in the esteemed IDF military band.

“There is no doubt that my sisters had an influence on my decision, but it is also probably part of the DNA our parents instilled in us,” explained the youngest daughter regarding her new enlistment. “The connection between my family and Israel was strong and significant to our way of life. I know that the service will be challenging, but I am looking forward to it.”

“Being the parent of a Lone Soldier, not to mention four, is not easy but it’s nothing compared to what it’s like for the young woman or man who is living away from their family and all that is familiar,” said the girls’ mother, who is an employee of FIFD (Friends of the Israeli Defense Forces). “I’m so proud that our girls acted on their beliefs.”

The four sisters from Boston who serve or will serve as lone soldiers in the IDF. (credit: YOSSI ZWECKER)

“The brave sisters of this family have made the noble decision to leave their home in the US in order to protect Israel and the Jewish people by serving in very challenging roles,” said the CEO of the FIDF Steven Weil. “It is inspiring for us to witness their tremendous contributions, and we are very appreciative of the enormous sacrifice they have made and continue to make, along with all the young men and women who have chosen this path.”

“These women are without a doubt the true embodiment of love for our homeland, and they are a source of inspiration and Zionism in its purest form,” said Noya Govrin, Director of the FIDF – Nefesh B’Nefesh – Lone Soldiers Program. “We are pleased that the number of young people from North America and around the world who want to make Aliyah and volunteer for the IDF as lone soldiers is growing. We are working hard to ensure that they are provided with the holistic support they need, as well as the feeling of home during their dedicated service.”