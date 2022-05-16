The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Russian Chabad Rabbi: Those who want to make aliyah are usually not Jewish

"I'm in daily contact with senior Chabad emissaries, rabbis of cities, from all over Russia," the rabbi explained. "I also talk to the Jews in my community night and day."

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 16, 2022 12:26
Chabad emissaries (shluchim) attending their annual international conference at Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn in November 2019. (photo credit: MENDEL GROSSBAUM/CHABAD.ORG)
Not everyone in Russia's Jewish community agrees that there is an Exodus of Jews that are intending to leave the country. A chief Rabbi of one of Russia's Jewish communities in a city on the periphery, a Chabad emissary, spoke with The Jerusalem Post in anonymity and portrayed an entirely different situation.  

"The Jewish leaders in Russia for the most part are still here," the Rabbi said on Monday. "I do not know any senior leaders who have left the country at the moment from all major Jewish organizations or Rabbis."

One senior Russian Jewish leader said last week that between 60% and 70% of the members of her community have left or intend to leave Russia.

The Russian rabbi conveyed on Monday that as opposed to the Jewish leader that spoke to the post last week, most of Russia's Jews "are not planning to flee the country." The rabbis explained that "I'm in daily contact with senior Chabad emissaries, rabbis of cities, from all over Russia. I also talk to the Jews in my community night and day. Every one of the leaders I spoke to said the same thing: We get calls every day. It used to be six calls a day of people interested in making aliyah. Today, I get called maybe once a day, and those who want to immigrate, call the synagogue. We obviously aren't in charge of aliyah but we tell them who to speak to."

Yet the rabbi points at an interesting phenomenon: "The vast majority of those who approached me in interest about moving to Israel, over 95% of them, are Russians who are not Jews but those who may be entitled to become Israeli citizens according to The Law of Return, therefore with Jewish grandparents - or even situations of people who have a further connection such as a Jewish great-grand-father - and therefore are not eligible to make aliyah," the rabbi revealed and added that "there are people who till the moment the called us, were not actively connected to a Jewish community. They're just looking for somewhere to go. They are trying to take advantage of the law in Israel," the rabbi stated. 

Brodsky Choral Synagogue, operated by the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (credit: MOHAMMAD AL-KASSIM/THE MEDIA LINE)Brodsky Choral Synagogue, operated by the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (credit: MOHAMMAD AL-KASSIM/THE MEDIA LINE)

"In my community, the vast majority of Jews are not looking to escape anywhere," he continued. "There may be someone who doesn't have Israeli citizenship and then they'll make aliyah in order to be listed as Israeli. But to say that most of the Jews are escaping and that they all want to leave Russia? That is simply not true."

According to the rabbi, large cities such as Moscow and St. Petersburg are in a different situation than the rest of the Russian Jewish communities. "In the large Jewish communities there is a lot more of a connection to the west; more of them travel to Israel or to other countries around the world - there is more of a phenomenon of those who want to leave Russia from these cities."

According to recent estimates, there are 150,000 Jews in Russia’s “core Jewish population,” but more than half a million are entitled to receive Israeli citizenship according to the Law of Return.



