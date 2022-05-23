Gantz concludes NYC trip by addressing bereaved families

NEW YORK –Israeli Minister of Defense Benjamin "Benny" Gantz concluded his several-day United States visit Sunday evening in New York City by paying tribute to families of Israeli soldiers killed in the course of their work.

Gantz opened by pointing out attendee Noam Gerstein. "He is the brother of my brother in arms - esteemed Golani officer, Erez Gerstein. Erez taught us all about the battlefield, about courage and life itself. When he was tragically killed by an explosive planted by Hezbollah, I assumed his role – stepping into the biggest shoes I ever had to fill. On the day of his funeral, I was privileged to be among the Generals who carried his coffin. While driving through the roads and fields of Emek Israel, heading towards the Kibbutz cemetery, I remember thinking to myself – we must ensure that we are worthy of his sacrifice. His image has indeed accompanied me ever since, through every title and rank, all the way to the office of the Chief of Defense Forces," Gantz continued. "As if I could ever forget. As if a Jew ever has the privilege to."

Dubbed "Our Community Supports Bereaved Families," the event was held at Park East Synagogue on Manhattan's Upper East Side, the first event of its kind, aiming to forge ties between Israel and bereaved American families. A similar affair was held earlier this week for grieving families in Miami. In addition to approximately 200 Park East congregants, bereaved families and other guests, notable attendees included Chairman of the World Zionist Organization Yaakov Hagoel, Deputy Director General and Head of the Bereaved Families, Commemoration and Heritage Department Aryeh Muallem, Chairman of the Yad LaBanim Organization Eli Ben-Shem, Chairperson of the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization, Consul General of Israel in New York Asaf Zamir, and Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY).

"It's a joyous occasion to be here today to celebrate Israel's 74th birthday," said Maloney, a 15-term rep who is running for re-election in the House to represent New York's newly drawn and hotly contested 12th district, which includes the heavily Jewish Upper East Side. "There was so much joy at the [Celebrate Israel] parade today. There is so much to celebrate. Israel remains an innovation capital of the world."

Added Zamir: "[The pandemic] did not do good things for the relationship between Israel and American Jewry. These relationships are built on visiting each other. Seeing everyone at the parade today gave me a feeling of strength. Seeing so many friends of the Jewish community reminded me of the amazing strength the state of Israel has in New York City. People who gave their lives so we can be here, the families who gave that sacrifice, shows true strength."

Benny Gantz speaks at Park East Synagogue as part of the Celebrate Israel Parade festivities. (credit: HALEY COHEN)

Earlier on Sunday, Gantz, alongside Immigration and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata and Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai, took part in the annual Celebrate Israel parade along Manhattan's famed Fifth Avenue, which returned this year after a two-year COVID hiatus. Labor MK Gilad Kariv, Yesh Atid’s Inbar Bezek, and Likud’s Ofir Akunis also marched in the parade, alongside tens of thousands of American Jews and Israel supporters, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the city's Mayor Eric Adams. According to event organizers, this year’s theme of “Together Again” was a response to the rise of antisemitism in New York and terrorist attacks in Israel.

Immediately following his address to bereaved families, Gantz hosted a press conference to discuss his full US visit, which included May 18 and 19 meetings in Washington with his US counterpart Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan at the White House.

The meetings came as tensions between Israel and the US run high, amid an investigation into the death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh — who was shot earlier this month while covering clashes between Israeli troops and Palestinian gunmen during an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin. The US has strongly condemned the murder, as well as ensuing violence between Israel police and mourners at Abu Akleh's Jerusalem funeral, but has not assigned blame for the slaying.

The Washington talks reportedly focused primarily on Iran’s progression in its nuclear program as negotiations stalled in Vienna, alongside Tehran’s “destabilizing regional activities.” Also discussed, according to Gantz, were implications of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, bilateral ties and the recent wave of terrorism in Israel.

"On the Iran issue, of course it bothers me, but I re-emphasise what I have always emphasized," Gantz told reporters Sunday. "Iran is a global challenge."

He warned the Iran threat should be taken seriously and that the country is just a “few weeks” from accumulating sufficient fissile material for a bomb. "If you look at the war in Ukraine, you realize that war is an option," he said. "It's part of our life as Israelis, we have always known that. Europe has woken up after 70-something years. War may in fact happen. Russia is a serious, strong nuclear country. Who wants to deal with Iran when they have nuclear capability. This is not an issue that should just bother us as Israelis, it should bother the world at large and we need an agreement."

As Israel prepares military options on Iran, US Central Command head Gen. Michael Kurilla was in Israel earlier this week for a two-day visit in a show of military unity, just as Gantz left for the states. It was Kurilla's first official visit to the Jewish state.

Reportedly, Kurilla became the first foreign general to watch an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) exercise from the highly classified “Fortress of Zion” subterranean command bunker. He also observed the large-scale Chariots of Fire IDF military drill, which included an additional smaller joint US-Israel drill.

"Bereaved families are a very important project for us," Gantz told reporters. "And marching today in the parade was very meaningful."

Gantz, set to arrive back in Israel for critical Knesset votes Monday morning, said the meetings and events in Washington, Miami and New York reinforced his belief that Israel's closest partner is the US.