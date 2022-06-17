The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Israeli academy of sciences sues US fundraising arm for withholding donations

Two Jewish Nobel laureates have resigned in protest over the funndraiser's actions.

By MADELINE FIXLER/JTA
Published: JUNE 17, 2022 02:58
The Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities supports a wide variety of researchers across many fields in Israel. (photo credit: JACK GUEZ/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)
The Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities supports a wide variety of researchers across many fields in Israel.
(photo credit: JACK GUEZ/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

The Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities is suing its American fundraising affiliate for refusing to hand over donations. 

Two Jewish Nobel laureates, Mike Brown and Roger Kornberg, who were serving on the board of the US fundraising arm, the American Foundation for Basic Research in Israel, have resigned in protest over its actions, according to the lawsuit. 

Lawyers for the academy, one of Israel’s most distinguished research bodies, alleged that AFBRI, created by the academy in 1990, has refused to approve the distribution of the $17 million currently in its coffers. 

The academy is a collective of scientists and scholars established by Israeli law in 1961 to encourage scholarship and maintain connections with the international scientific community. It grants awards and fellowships, in addition to generating reports for the government assessing the state of science in Israel.

The law firm representing the academy, Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP, maintains that, since AFBRI was created for the purpose of financing research in Israel, “any attempt to divert AFBRI’s funds away from [the academy] is a breach of the agreements with the donors.”

Albert Einstein sculpture, in the gardens of the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities, Jerusalem, Israel (credit: JPBOWEN/ WIKIMEDIA)Albert Einstein sculpture, in the gardens of the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities, Jerusalem, Israel (credit: JPBOWEN/ WIKIMEDIA)

AFBRI did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication. 

According to the claim, the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities was also denied access to AFBRI’s financial records. 

AFBRI was established as a means to fund basic research in Israel by a committee that included Meir Zadok, an Israeli who specializes in the economics of education and science policy.

The lawsuit, which was filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on June 8, traces the existing dispute between both entities to Zadok’s failure to resign from the board of directors of AFBRI after his position as director-general of the academy expired in 2016. 

The academy is seeking the funds being held and is asking to establish control over the assets of the US charity through a special trust. It is also seeking the removal of Zadok from AFBRI’s board of directors. 

In a complication likely to come up in court, US law requires that the fundraising arms of foreign charities — so-called “Friends of” organizations — maintain independence from the charities they support, an expert on nonprofit law told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

In this case, the original arrangement appears legal, according to Cliff Perlman, a lawyer with Perlman and Perlman. Even though AFBRI always handed donations over to the academy, it was not required to do so. 

“It looks like they were set up correctly to not be a conduit organization,” he said. “One of the ways to avoid being the conduit is to be able to say no” to the foreign organization.

But by suing to assert control, the academy will be testing the rules on conduit organizations in what could become an important legal showcase, Perlman said. 

Christopher J. Sullivan, a lawyer representing the academy, said it was too early to discuss the matter.  

“I wouldn’t want to comment at this early stage of the case except to say that the lawsuit will deal with any aspect of the tax issues present in this case,” Sullivan said.



Tags American Jewry diaspora jews antisemitism Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
3

Groundbreaking treatment for HIV/AIDS developed by Israeli research team

Staining for engineered cells that secrete the antibody against HIV.
4

Israel warns Assad, will bomb palaces if Iran operations continue -report

Aviv Kochavi (L) and Bashar Assad (R)
5

Alleged Israeli strike disables Damascus International Airport

Significant damage to runways at Damascus International Airport after alleged Israeli strikes targeted the site

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by