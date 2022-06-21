Russia invaded Ukraine — what about the Jews that remain?

BUDAPEST – Some Jews are staying in Ukraine because they don’t want to leave their deceased relatives behind, with no knowledge of what the future brings, Aliza, a refugee from the city of Mariupol, said at the European Jewish Association’s (EJA) annual conference in Budapest on Tuesday.

Nearly 5 million Ukrainians have been displaced since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, according to the United Nations’ latest estimates. Currently, according to Jewish Agency statistics, some 200,000 Jews are still there.

“Our town is destroyed,” said Aliza. “Before the war, we had a beautiful and small community. It was strong.” The Jewish community in Mariupol had its own synagogue school.

Russia invaded Ukraine nearly four months ago, kickstarting a war that continues to leave many deceased, injured and displaced in its wake. Last month, after weeks of besiegement, and what marks, so far, the longest and bloodiest battle in the war, Mariupol ceded control to the Russians. Ukraine has said that tens of thousands have died in the city.

When the war broke out, the community managed to salvage the sifrei torah (Torah scrolls) from the synagogue and move them to a safe location. Now, the community has effectively relocated to a different building and uses it as a center for all communal needs.

Nicola Beer, Vice-President & Chair of the Working Group Against Antisemitism in the European Parliament (credit: YOSSI ZELIGER)

“Everyone in Mariupol knew that if they came to our kitchen at 10, they would get what they needed,” Aliza said.

Rabbi Raphael Rotman, the Vice-President of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine, told countless stories of the people who reached out for help and families that were successfully reunited outside of Ukraine’s borders.

When a friend phoned him to help get their aunt and uncle out of Kyiv, he responded that he could get them a car but they'd have to pack up in 20 minutes and leave. They did exactly that.

Another family left Kyiv on a Friday morning. It took six days till the whole family was reunited.

Aliza noted that some Jews stayed in Mariupol because they have relatives that are buried there – some in their own courtyards – that died either from air-raid explosions or from illnesses that they couldn’t access medications for because stores were either closed, bombed or looted.

She received a standing ovation from the audience members at the conference.

What is the war doing to Ukraine's Jews?

Rotman recounted his experiences in Bucha, Irpin and Hostomel – near Kyiv – reaching the citizens of these cities after they were liberated.

In April, after Russian forces left Bucha, dozens of corpses were found in the streets of the city, creating shockwaves in international media and by world leaders, already two months into the war.

Rabbi Raphael Rotman, Vice-President of Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine (credit: YOSSI ZELIGER)

One woman's husband died during the Russian occupation; it took six days for it to be safe to conduct a burial.

“Families are being separated, wives from husbands, children from fathers,” said Rotman, who has been in Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

For some of the Jews that Rotman met as they struggled to escape the warring country, meeting him was their first experience of Judaism.

"Some people have never been to a Passover seder before — it took a war to bring them out. On Shavuot, a man who is turning 78 next month got an aliyah for the first time. This was the celebration of his bar mitzvah.

"These are some of the joys we try to cling to in this crazy uncertain time," he said.