Jewish security organization foils terror threat against Labour MP

The British Community Security Trust organization foiled a planned terror attack against Liverpool MP Ian Byrne, according to a statement released by Byrne on Wednesday.

Byrne wrote in his statement that the threat had come from a far-right extremist who had been known to post antisemitic content online including threats to the Jewish community as well as comments about MP Sir David Amess, saying that Amess would not be the last MP to die.

Amess was a lawmaker in Parliament who was stabbed to death in October in what police treated as a terror attack.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Following specific threats towards Byrne, his family, and his office staff, the individual was photographed outside Byrne's office in West Derby, and the threat was dealt with.

"I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to the organizations from the Jewish community who flagged this threat to me and to the counter terrorism unit in Parliament," Byrne wrote in his statement.

Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Boris Johnson hold flowers as they arrive at the scene where British MP David Amess was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at the Belfairs Methodist Church, in Leigh-on-Sea, Britain, October 16, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS)

He added that the incident is a "sobering reminder of the dangers faced by all who work in the public eye for a society free from division and hate."

What is the Community Security Trust?

The Community Security Trust is a Jewish organization that protects Jewish communities against antisemitism. With offices in London, Manchester and Leeds, the organization provides security advice and training for people who guard Jewish organizations, schools and synagogues.

The organization's director of Policy told the Jewish Chronicle that the threat to Byrne was uncovered during routine work to try and locate and prevent antisemitic attacks.

“We have specialist staff and software for this work and we regularly report people to counter-terrorist police, some of whom are now in prison,” he said.

“Although our focus is preventing attacks on the Jewish community, in the course of this work we do come across threats to others, because the people who want to cause harm to Jews often hate other minorities and are a danger to wider society.”