19-year-old Israeli plummets to his death while hiking in Indonesia

The young man was climbing Mount Rinjani in the city Lombok when he tragically fell to his death.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 20, 2022 22:03

Updated: AUGUST 20, 2022 22:09
This panorama of Mount Rinjani and its summit, crater, and ash cone, was taken from an altitude of about 2,600 meters. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
This panorama of Mount Rinjani and its summit, crater, and ash cone, was taken from an altitude of about 2,600 meters.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

In a fatal tragedy, a 19-year-old Israeli man died on Saturday night while hiking on Mount Rinjani, a known hiking tourist spot in the city of Lombok in Indonesia.

He was climbing when he, unfortunately, fell to his death.

At this point, the Foreign Ministry is still in the works of attempting to have his body transferred so as to hold a funeral in Israel.

The search and rescue company Magnus, alongside local search and rescue companies, are working together to rescue the body. Israel's consulate in Singapore is tracking the rescue efforts.

Previous instances

This is not the first time an incident of this sort has occurred. Israelis are known to be avid hikers, and so tragically there have been numerous occurrences of them dying in such accidents.

The landscapes of Mount Rinjani and Lake Segara Anak (credit: Wikimedia Commons) The landscapes of Mount Rinjani and Lake Segara Anak (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A 20-year-old Israeli fell to his death in Ecuador just this past Monday while climbing Cotopaxi Pichincha, and a few weeks prior to that, another Israeli man was killed in a parachuting accident on the Mont Blanc mountain in northern Italy.



