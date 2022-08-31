The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Kosher kings of Queens serve up tennis treats

The friendly, hard-working staff of PKS were deluged with customers on Monday, the first day of the tournament at Flushing Meadows in Queens, NY.

By HOWARD BLAS
Published: AUGUST 31, 2022 19:25
Tennis players can survive a five set match on bananas and Gatorade. Tennis fans, on the other hand, have a hard time spending the entire day at the US Open without proper food. Thanks to PKS (Prime Kosher Sports), tennis fans who observe Jewish dietary laws, and those of any religion who simply enjoy a hot knish, baked pretzel, hot dog, Italian sausage with peppers, a turkey wrap, a BBQ brisket or hot pastrami sandwich can walk over to the kosher cart in the food court.

“The line was to the berry place!” reports Shlomo, referring to another specialty food stand 20 feet away, Oak Berry Acai Bowls.  “We ran out of many items including water hours ago – and we haven’t been restocked.”  Workers reached to the sign above the booth and covered up items temporarily out of stock, including most sandwich items.

“We just got more frozen peppers and onions and are back grilling sausages!”

What is a knish?

A City Harvest truck delivers pallets of kosher food to Masbia of Boro Park as part of their annual Passover Food Drive, April 11, 2022. (credit: Masbia/City Harvest/JTA) A City Harvest truck delivers pallets of kosher food to Masbia of Boro Park as part of their annual Passover Food Drive, April 11, 2022. (credit: Masbia/City Harvest/JTA)

A tall blond man looked up at the menu and asked, “What is a knish?”

Shlomo immediately replied, “It is like a giant fat French fry.”

PKS is owned and managed by Michael Arje and David Rishity.  The pop-up kosher stand is under kosher supervision of the Kof-K  PKS also operates kosher stands at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets baseball team, and the Prudential Center, home of the New Jersey Devils hockey team.  They also operate kosher restaurants in the Five Towns of Long Island and in New Jersey.

The owners stress that  “it’s all about quality and service” and want everyone “to enjoy tennis and kosher food.”

They add, “Everything is amazing!”



