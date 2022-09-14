The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
UAE's chief rabbi to get married in the Gulf's largest Jewish wedding

The UAE's Chief Rabbi Levi Duchman opened the doors of his wedding to Lea Hadad, to turn the event into a mutual celebration of the second anniversary of the Abraham Accords.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 16:21
UAE Chief Rabbi Levi Duchman and his bride-to-be Lea Haddad. (photo credit: CHABAD)
UAE Chief Rabbi Levi Duchman and his bride-to-be Lea Haddad.
(photo credit: CHABAD)

The largest Jewish wedding in the history of the Arabian Gulf is set to take place in the United Arab Emirate's capital of Abu Dhabi on Wednesday evening with 1,500 guests expected.

Under the auspices of the Accords, Israel normalized ties with four Arab countries: the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

Under the auspices of the Accords, Israel normalized ties with four Arab countries: the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

Lea, 27, is of Jewish Moroccan descent and is the daughter of Belgian Chief Rabbi Menachem Hadad.

Who is the chief rabbi of the United Arab Emirates?

Duchman, 29, of Brooklyn, New York had already been in the UAE since 2014, working to build the Jewish community there, which has flourished in the last two years

UAE RABBI Levi Duchman (2nd from right front row) with his Chabad team. (credit: Courtesy JEWISH UAE) UAE RABBI Levi Duchman (2nd from right front row) with his Chabad team. (credit: Courtesy JEWISH UAE)

According to Chabad, Duchman has established "institutions and houses of worship across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, including a Jewish school, Hebrew supplemental school, a Mikvah for the Jewish rite of purification, and the government-licensed Kosher agency. 

"He has also brought several rabbis to the UAE to join him in serving the community, and established a rabbinical training program for rabbinical interns," Chabad said.

"He has also brought several rabbis to the UAE to join him in serving the community, and established a rabbinical training program for rabbinical interns."

Chabad

The wedding falls on the 18 of Elul in the Hebrew calendar, which is also the birthdate of both the Baal Shem Tov, who founded the Hassidic movement, and of Rabbi Schneur Zalman of Liadi who founded the Chabad-Lubavitch movement.



