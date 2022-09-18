The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

New prayer books to be printed with an updated prayer for King Charles III

In a memorial event organized by the Jewish community on Wednesday, UK’s Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvia also added a special prayer for the memory of the Queen.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: SEPTEMBER 18, 2022 13:27
Britain's King Charles attends a vigil as people pay their respects to the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth inside Westminster Hall, following her death, in London, Britain (photo credit: UK PARLIAMENT/ROGER HARRIS/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Britain's King Charles attends a vigil as people pay their respects to the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth inside Westminster Hall, following her death, in London, Britain
(photo credit: UK PARLIAMENT/ROGER HARRIS/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the traditional prayer that UK Jews have been reciting traditionally for hundreds of years has changed and the name of King Charles III has been added, as well as Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate.

In addition, in the next coming months, the United Synagogue (US) will print a new version of their siddur (prayer book), with the updated version of the prayer for the royal family.

Jewish communities around the world have been accustomed to reciting a special prayer for the survival and peace of the current heads of state in the countries they live in. In the UK, the prayer blessed Queen Elizabeth and in the US it is a blessing to the President. 

A source in the United Synagogue, the largest umbrella of synagogues in the UK, which is considered central to modern orthodox, has said that they were planning on printing a new version of the siddur anyway - but now that the Queen has passed away and there is a new King, they have decided to quickly edit the existing text.

“He who gives salvation to kings and dominion to princes, whose kingdom is an everlasting kingdom – may He bless Our Sovereign lord, King Charles, our gracious Queen Consort Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and all the Royal Family,” the new prayer read.

Prayer in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

In a memorial event organized by the Jewish community on Wednesday, UK’s Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvia also added a special prayer for the memory of the Queen.

Part of the prayer read “the soul of Queen Elizabeth II who has gone to her eternal home. We beseech You, Master of compassion, shelter her in the shadow of Your wings forever, and bind her soul in the bonds of everlasting life.”

“the soul of Queen Elizabeth II who has gone to her eternal home. We beseech You, Master of compassion, shelter her in the shadow of Your wings forever, and bind her soul in the bonds of everlasting life.”

Prayer in memory of the Queen

The service also published a Hebrew translation of the British national anthem, “God Save the King.” 

UK’s Liberal Judaism Movement (a small UK stream, one of two organizations affiliated with the world Reform movement) has also published a prayer in memory of the Queen.

“Eternal God, Source of Compassion and Strength, we stand before You in grief and sorrow to mourn the death of our Sovereign Lady, Queen Elizabeth, who died on Thursday at the age of 96… May her reign remain an example to guide King Charles with integrity and truth, promoting freedom, justice and righteousness, so that all may be blessed with prosperity and peace.” The prayer was written by Rabbi Alexandra Wright.



Tags Judaism United Kingdom diaspora Queen Elizabeth King Charles
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists find COVID-19 antibodies that can make boosters unnecessary

The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative).
2

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
3

Why did Queen Elizabeth II never come visit Israel? - comment

Lord Rabbi Sacks with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace
4

Russia gives up key northeast towns as Ukrainian forces advance

A man stands next to a business and entertainment centre heavily damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine September 9, 2022
5

Britain's King Charles III is a problem for the Palestinians - opinion

KING CHARLES III, as the Prince of Wales, meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by