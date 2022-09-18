Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the traditional prayer that UK Jews have been reciting traditionally for hundreds of years has changed and the name of King Charles III has been added, as well as Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate.

In addition, in the next coming months, the United Synagogue (US) will print a new version of their siddur (prayer book), with the updated version of the prayer for the royal family.

Jewish communities around the world have been accustomed to reciting a special prayer for the survival and peace of the current heads of state in the countries they live in. In the UK, the prayer blessed Queen Elizabeth and in the US it is a blessing to the President.

A source in the United Synagogue, the largest umbrella of synagogues in the UK, which is considered central to modern orthodox, has said that they were planning on printing a new version of the siddur anyway - but now that the Queen has passed away and there is a new King, they have decided to quickly edit the existing text.

“He who gives salvation to kings and dominion to princes, whose kingdom is an everlasting kingdom – may He bless Our Sovereign lord, King Charles, our gracious Queen Consort Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and all the Royal Family,” the new prayer read.

Prayer in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

In a memorial event organized by the Jewish community on Wednesday, UK’s Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvia also added a special prayer for the memory of the Queen.

Part of the prayer read “the soul of Queen Elizabeth II who has gone to her eternal home. We beseech You, Master of compassion, shelter her in the shadow of Your wings forever, and bind her soul in the bonds of everlasting life.”

The service also published a Hebrew translation of the British national anthem, “God Save the King.”

UK’s Liberal Judaism Movement (a small UK stream, one of two organizations affiliated with the world Reform movement) has also published a prayer in memory of the Queen.

“Eternal God, Source of Compassion and Strength, we stand before You in grief and sorrow to mourn the death of our Sovereign Lady, Queen Elizabeth, who died on Thursday at the age of 96… May her reign remain an example to guide King Charles with integrity and truth, promoting freedom, justice and righteousness, so that all may be blessed with prosperity and peace.” The prayer was written by Rabbi Alexandra Wright.